Panaya Launches Agentic Layer for ERP, CRM, and Enterprise Apps Testing and Change Delivery

Seemore, Panaya's agentic layer, adds an intelligent, context-driven, and action-oriented layer to its platform, elevating testing and ongoing transformation across ERP, CRM, and critical systems so teams keep pace with continuous change and focus on what matters most

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, a leading enterprise testing and impact analysis platform, today announced the launch of Seemore, its AI agentic layer designed to guide, analyze, fix, and test through every stage of ERP and CRM change.

Seemore helps busy teams work smarter with a natural-language interface and a network of specialized agents that analyze risk, streamline testing, and resolve issues before they reach production. Grounded in 20+ years of ERP and CRM domain context, Seemore brings the system-level intelligence teams need to deliver change more quickly and safely than before.

As enterprises face increasingly complex SAP S/4HANA programs and continuous updates across mission-critical systems, testing has become a major bottleneck. Fragmented knowledge, shrinking expertise, and time-sapping manual work slow delivery and raise risk. But Seemore brings consistent, expert-level context to every user, so teams can keep pace with continuous change without adding hires.

Enhancing IT Efficiency Through Autonomous Testing

Working side-by-side with IT, QA, developers, and business teams, Seemore serves as a project specialist who understands system context and orchestrates autonomous testing workflows across Panaya's platform. With Seemore, IT teams multiply their capacity, reduce time to value, and minimize onboarding friction for new users.

Panaya has amassed 20+ years of SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce expertise by providing test automation, test management, and impact analysis for the world's largest enterprises. Seemore builds on that knowledge by continuously learning from customers' unique business processes and decisions. It builds a complete understanding of the entire change lifecycle, from requirements through development, testing, automation, and deployment, so every action it takes is always context aware.

Core Capabilities

Precise Analysis

Seemore always sees the whole picture, running deep analysis across ERP, CRM, and critical environments to provide every change project with accurate updates and reports on what matters most.

Testing with Smarter Automation

Seemore orchestrates smart, codeless test automation, creating tests from natural language, running them at scale, and self-healing them autonomously

Intelligent Fixes

Seemore runs autonomously to detect what's broken and spot anomalies. From code to test healing, it fixes issues before they hit production

User Guidance with Conversational Support

Seemore guides users step by step through every task across the platform, using natural language and contextual support

A New Chapter in Enterprise Testing

"Seemore represents a significant step forward in how enterprises manage change," said David Binny, CEO of Panaya. "By combining our deep ERP and CRM expertise with an intelligent agentic AI layer, we're making it easier for teams to understand what needs attention, automate what matters, and deliver ongoing change without the usual uncertainty. Seemore keeps organizations focused on outcomes, not on navigating complexity."

Seemore extends Panaya's commitment to delivering a unified, intelligence-driven testing experience; one platform that brings together change impact analysis, test management, test automation, and code corrections. With Seemore, teams handle change faster, improving coverage and reducing the overhead and disruption of traditional testing.

Read more about Seemore: https://www.panaya.com/agentic-layer/

About Panaya

Enterprise IT and testing teams rely on Panaya to manage and automate cross-application testing and complex digital transformations. Panaya takes pride in being a business enabler, revealing and resolving the true impact of change. One platform, powered by decades of ERP and CRM domain expertise, fuels the context behind Panaya's agentic layer, designed to work for our users and act as their virtual extension, helping them deploy at scale. Since 2006, more than 3,500 global organizations have leveraged Panaya to execute the most complex SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce transformations. When everything changes: systems, timelines, priorities, Panaya is the constant that helps you stay focused, confident, and ready to Test What Matters.

For more information, contact Panaya at [email protected] or visit www.panaya.com. For media inquiries, contact Amos Bergerbest, at [email protected].

