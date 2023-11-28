Panaya Launches Industry-First Smart AI Kit for Accelerating and Driving Cost Savings in SAP S/4HANA Migration Projects

Panaya expanded its offering to include an exclusive SAP S/4HANA migration package tailored to meet the needs for System Integrators

HACKENSACK, NJ, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP, CRM, and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced today its SAP S/4HANA RapidFlow Kit, designed to accelerate and simplify digital transformation projects for System Integrators and their end customers. This industry-first solution is set to transform SAP S/4HANA migrations by enhancing speed, safety, and cost-effectiveness.

Powered by advanced AI algorithms, the newly released SAP S/4HANA RapidFlow Kit empowers System Integrators and organizations to accurately estimate, plan and execute SAP S/4HANA migration projects. By thoroughly analyzing the existing system, this package provides flexible solutions tailored per customer landscape and needs. The Kit transcends traditional project planning and execution by introducing a suite of capabilities that streamline the S/4HANA migration process.

The RapidFlow kit is composed of four key elements: project estimations, enhanced automatic code corrections, simplification tools and smart testing solutions.

Project Estimations: Enabling System Integrators to accurately estimate and plan the upcoming S/4HANA project scope, effort, timelines, and budget, based on deep tailored AI analysis. This allows them to make informed decisions based on actual system analysis, increase margins and provide accurate pricing.

Automatic Code Corrections: Panaya's Enhanced Automatic Code Correction solution is the smartest and safest option for accelerating S/4HANA and Business-Suite on HANA migration projects, reducing up to 98% of code correction efforts. Automating code corrections not only saves a significant amount of time and money, but it also eliminates the risk of human error. In addition, businesses gain real-time visibility to manage their correction and related testing processes.

Simplification Tools: Panaya's smart AI is simplifying SAP tools, such as SAP Readiness Check and ATC, by offering full visibility on actual notes' content, with an actionable summary for technically cumbersome documentation such as SAP Simplification Items. This is designed to make the process of identifying and acting on these items easier and more efficient. By consolidating and simplifying the tools utilized from evaluation to implementation, users can save precious time, reduce costs, and minimize effort.

Smart Testing: The AI-powered collaborative testing platform combines cross-functional business process testing with smart change analysis. Using Panaya, testing time and resources are reduced by up to 85%.

For both technical and non-technical users, the kit provides No-Code Test Automation to further accelerate testing processes and save on resources, providing auto-healing, dynamic script editing, scheduling, and insightful transfer of manual existing scripts to automation.

"We are pleased to release this innovative solution suite that harnesses the power of AI to streamline and accelerate S/4HANA migration projects," said David Binny, Panaya CEO. "By enabling better visibility, simplifying processes, and automating tasks, we're helping System Integrators and organizations worldwide to successfully complete more projects, and maximize resources, while reducing risk and business disruption."

About Panaya

Panaya, a certified SAP partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

