Panaya's Breakthrough platform Slashes SAP Code Correction Efforts by 98%

Simplifying SAP Migration: Panaya's Automatic Code Correction Tool Paves the Way for Seamless S/4HANA and Business-Suite on HANA Projects

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP, CRM, and Enterprise Cloud Applications, is proud to announce the release of their second-generation Automatic Code Correction Tool. This release comes on the heels of the successful adoption of their pioneering automatic code correction by hundreds of clients and System Integrators globally and showcases a technological advancement poised to reshape the landscape of S/4HANA and Business-Suite in HANA migration projects.

In response to the ever-growing demand for fast, efficient and risk-free code migration, for delivering SAP S/4HANA migration projects on time and on budget, and the growing number of SAP S/4HANA migration projects, Panaya's enhanced Automatic Code Correction Solution stands out as the smartest and safest option for System Integrators and organizations looking to accelerate migration projects. This advanced tool automates code corrections, reducing up to 98% of the code correction efforts traditionally required during migration, via code compatibility validation and compliance with SAP Clean Core methodology.

Key benefits of Panaya's SAP Automatic Code Correction Tool:

Significant Time and Cost Savings: With up to 98% of code correction efforts automated, organizations can save 3-6 months on average, and save hundreds of man-hours by remediating code automatically, allowing them to focus on other strategic activities. Eliminate Risk: By eliminating the potential for human error in code corrections, businesses can have confidence in the reliability and security of their migration projects. Real-Time Visibility: Gain comprehensive real-time visibility into the code correction and related testing processes, view and validate proposed fixes before submission, to achieve better decision-making and control over the migration. Seamless Transition to S/4HANA and Business-Suite on HANA : Panaya's Automatic Code Correction Solution ensures that organizations can smoothly migrate their SAP landscapes, minimizing disruptions and downtime.

This technological breakthrough is the result of Panaya's relentless commitment to innovation and its dedication to addressing the unique challenges faced by businesses during complex migration projects. It represents a significant leap forward in the realm of Automatic Code Correction and will undoubtedly set new industry standards.

"Panaya is committed to delivering innovation that helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving technology landscape," said David Binny, CEO at Panaya. "As a domain leader with deep expertise in SAP since 2006, we take immense pride in introducing this technological breakthrough, which represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower organizations for success. Our Automatic Code Correction Solution is a game-changer for both System Integrators and organizations seeking a seamless transition to S/4HANA and Business-Suite on HANA. By automating code corrections, we not only save significant amounts of time and money but also eliminate the risk of human error, ensuring a smooth and error-free migration process."

