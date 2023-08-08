Panda Trading Systems Revolutionizes Brokerage Industry with AI-Powered Solutions Leading the Way in Artificial Intelligence Integration for Online Brokers

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world increasingly defined by technological advancements, Panda Trading Systems emerges as a pioneer in seamlessly integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the core of the brokerage industry. With a visionary approach to harnessing cutting-edge technologies, PandaTS has redefined business intelligence solutions, elevating efficiency, customer experience, and operational excellence.

One of the company's flagship products is an AI-powered document verification module for Panda CRM, which uses Google's Vision AI algorithm to scan and validate documents submitted by customers during the KYC/AML process. This module reduces the workload and errors of human compliance teams and improves the onboarding speed and experience for customers.

Another product is Next Call AI, a system that optimizes sales and retention teams' interactions based on customer actions. The system monitors various event triggers, such as registrations, logins, deposit attempts, card rejections, and more, and alerts the teams to reach out and provide pre-emptive support to customers. The system is fully customizable and can be tailored to each brokerage's goals and priorities.

PandaTS also offers an AI-powered marketing campaign module for Panda CRM, which can create personalized and relevant messages for customers based on their behavior, preferences, and interests. The module uses natural language processing to generate engaging and persuasive content that can be delivered via email, SMS, push notifications, or chatbots. The module also tracks and analyzes the performance of each campaign and optimizes them accordingly.

Panda's success stories illustrate the untapped potential of AI in the brokerage industry. By capitalizing on the vast data generated by online brokers, PandaTS has pioneered data-driven decision-making. Call Control, another AI-based module, examines call sentiment through natural language processing, providing insights into customer interactions that were previously overlooked.

As Panda Trading Systems continues to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in the brokerage industry, its commitment to AI-driven excellence promises to shape the industry's landscape. By harnessing the power of AI, PandaTS is at the forefront of a new era in business intelligence and operational efficiency.

