Papaya Global Announces C-Level Executive Promotions Geared to Support Growth in Enterprise Clients

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global , the ultimate Workforce Payroll and Payments platform, today announced new C-level promotions: Benny Vazana to Chief Business Officer and Avi Shauli to Chief Research and Development Officer. The promotions reflect the company's continued expansion and positioning for future growth.

As Chief Business Officer, Benny Vazana will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing business operations at Papaya Global. He will lead strategic planning and business development to drive growth.

In his new role as Chief Research and Development Officer, Avi Shauli will lead the R&D, Data, and Architecture division at Papaya Global. He will oversee further innovation and development of product technologies and development tools which will best serve Papaya's customers.

"Avi and Benny are valued leaders at Papaya. They are both top experts in their respective fields," says Eynat Guez, Co-Founder and CEO of Papaya Global. "Their new roles will further enable them to enhance Papaya's current capabilities, as the company readies itself for a new and exciting chapter."

In addition to these promotions, SVP Sales Paul Gasbarro's role has been expanded to SVP Revenue. Gasbarro will now lead Sales, Implementation, and Account Management.

Michal Regev's role was expanded to VP Finance and will oversee all day-to-day financial management and operations of the company.

Papaya's workforce payments platform provides solutions to enterprise organizations seeking to manage and pay their global workforce anywhere, on time, and under full compliance and liability.

Since its inception in 2016, Papaya - led by CEO and Co-Founder, Eynat Guez - has prospered into the only platform providing unified payroll and payments, relying on its smart technology and human expertise.

About Papaya Global

In an ever-expanding world economy, Papaya Global is the ultimate workforce payments platform. Papaya's Workforce OS enables organizations to hire globally and pay locally, on time every time. Delivering full compliance and liability coverage, and supporting all employment models, Papaya's platform uses AI to consolidate and automate payroll and payments operations to seamlessly connect HR and Finance tech stacks. Streamlining these business-critical processes optimizes their efficiency and transparency, transforming workforce payments from an organization's biggest expense and liability, into its strongest strategic asset.

Papaya has recently been named NetSuite International Partner of the Year, as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix, and recognized by top tier publications including Inc., Forbes, and CNBC. Papaya's team is nearly 1000 strong, serving customers like E-Toro, SentinelOne, SodaStream and others, in 160+ countries worldwide.

