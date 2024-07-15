Papaya Global Launches Innovative Payroll and Payments Academy to Educate and Expand the Worldwide Payroll Community

The curriculum features more than 85 free lessons from leading experts in payroll strategy, compliance, regulations, and more

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the workforce payments fintech, today announced the launch of Papaya Global Academy, an industry-first video series comprised of more than 85 lessons designed to invite people and organizations to be more strategic about payroll. Now available on Papaya's website, the free, ungated curriculum provides an accessible way for payments and payroll professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge, while driving greater value for their companies.

Global workforce payroll and payments are a must for organizations seeking to push the local boundaries and scale their activity worldwide. With the industry constantly evolving, as policies are frequently updated, Papaya Global Academy's 21 courses, encompassing 85 expert-led lessons, cover essential topics and best practices, including:

The CFO's guide to negotiation: Featuring Harvard professor Eugene B. Kogan , this course provides insight into the elements and best practices around negotiations to achieve better outcomes for the parties involved.

, this course provides insight into the elements and best practices around negotiations to achieve better outcomes for the parties involved. How to avoid employee misclassification: A course with Lev Rich , Director of Legal Affairs at Papaya Global, explains the different types of workers and the financial and legal risks of misclassification.

, Director of Legal Affairs at Papaya Global, explains the different types of workers and the financial and legal risks of misclassification. How AI can drive payroll and payments: This course with Amit Levy , Senior Vice President of Product at Papaya Global, explores how AI can make the payroll and payments process easier, and the parts of the process where AI may be less beneficial.

, Senior Vice President of Product at Papaya Global, explores how AI can make the payroll and payments process easier, and the parts of the process where AI may be less beneficial. Will payroll be obsolete by 2030?: In this course, Papaya Global CEO Eynat Guez presents the vision for how technology will transform payroll and open doors for strategic decision-making.

"With the launch of Papaya Global Academy, we want to create a stronger payroll ecosystem - looking beyond our own business to build a community of managers and in turn empower organizations to be more strategic," said Eynat Guez, Co-Founder and CEO of Papaya Global.

"As the workforce becomes increasingly global, payroll has become even more complex. There is a clear need for paving a new process, which this curriculum offers in both scale and depth."

Each course within the Papaya Academy is structured to deliver practical, real-world advice, ensuring that learners gain actionable insights applicable to diverse organizational settings. The curriculum's flexibility enables professionals at various stages of their careers to customize their learning journey according to their specific interests and professional development goals.

"Being leaders of our industry comes with a responsibility to both educate and innovate," said Zvika Liblich, Chief Strategy Officer of Papaya Global. "Papaya Global's investment in the creation of this Academy reflects our deep commitment to supporting payroll professionals worldwide."

Papaya's AI-powered payroll validation engine enables the management of all types of employees, pays them in local currencies in any location, and integrates with existing payroll systems. With Papaya's end-to-end solution, global organizations can scale their workforce, while being protected by its full compliance and liability.

Papaya Global Academy is available for free, starting today, and more lessons will be available later this year. Visit papayaglobal.com to learn more.

