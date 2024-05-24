PathKeeper Surgical Selected to Exhibit at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

KFAR SABA, Israel, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PathKeeper Surgical has been selected to exhibit their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Optical Spine Navigation solution at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.

PathKeeper Surgical, a company widely known for its cutting-edge optical navigation that prioritizes precision, safety, and minimization of radiation exposure, has been selected to exhibit their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Optical Spine Navigation solution at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's customer hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

PathKeeper Surgical is working to revolutionize Spinal Navigation with AI and IR Laser Optics. These combine to create a digital surgical platform, with no intraoperative radiation and accuracy for registration and tool tracking to less than a millimeter. Furthermore, it enhances surgical workflows, greatly reduces radiation to patients, and delivers a solution that can help across multiple settings including the Ambulatory Surgery Center as well as for Deformity Surgeons in hospitals.

"We are very excited to bring PathKeeper to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange," said Erez Lampert, CEO of PathKeeper. "Our mission is to revolutionize the spine surgical landscape by integrating advanced technologies that prioritize patient safety and surgical precision. Our advancement significantly enhances surgical workflows and reduces radiation exposure, benefiting both patients and medical professionals. We are excited to bring our innovative solution to market with Vizient, where it can make a real difference in diverse surgical settings, democratizing technology for spine surgeons and patients everywhere."

"The selection process for medical device and supply companies that exhibit at the Exchange is a rigorous one," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. "Companies showcase their products and services hoping to be awarded an Innovative Technology contract — a signal to healthcare providers of their solution's unique qualities."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About PathKeeper Surgical

PathKeeper Surgical is an Israeli-based, medical technology company that has established a solution to combat the high failure rates seen in spinal surgeries. PathKeeper was founded in 2018 by Erez Lampert, a top 3D medical imaging expert with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and aerospace industries, and a proven track record in the field of 3D imaging. Erez previously served as the R&D leader for the Itero Element Intraoral Scanner for Align Technology (Invisalign), the leading 3D dental scanner in the world today. Professor Josh Schroeder, MD, the Director of Spinal Deformities at Hadassah Medical Center and a HSS fellow, has been onboard since the inception of the company as a clinical advisor. Erez and Professor Schroeder's combined knowledge enabled the company to develop an innovative navigation system that outperforms existing solutions.

Learn more at: www.path-keeper.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420850/PathKeeper.jpg

Media contact:

Ryan LeBlanc, Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE PathKeeper