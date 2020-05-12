Paz Creations Announces the Launch of Its New Signature Fine Jewelry Collection, the Danny Newfeld Jewelry Collection

TEL AVIV, Israel, 12 May 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli based Jewelry designer and manufacturer, Danny Newfeld, is back at the drawing board designing and launching his brand new signature line of jewelry, the Danny Newfeld Jewelry Collection.

Danny Newfeld, Israeli jewelry designer and manufacturer, announces the launch of the Danny Newfeld Collection. Featuring innovative, unique, artisan-designed and hand-finished 925 Sterling Silver and 14K Gold Jewelry.

Danny Newfeld, QVC Jewelry Designer, and owner of Paz Creations, boasts over 25 years in the industry. Newfeld has been involved in every step of the jewelry production process; from design to manufacturing, from distribution to retail. A recognizable face for over a decade on QVC with his popular Sterling Silver Collection (Or Paz) and heirloom quality 14K Gold Collection (Adi Paz), Danny's deep commitment to ensuring that the craftsmanship, quality and design of each and every item in his collection is evident in its beauty, function and durability.

"What I love most about designing for QVC are the connections that I have built with my community." says Newfeld. "With the launch of my new collection, I transformed that relationship and designed a collection including earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces inspired by customer feedback. With personalized, engravable and options (such letters, names or birthstone choices) every treasure tells its own story."

Israel is a dynamic country and the Danny Newfeld collection draws inspiration from its beauty and geography. Danny's enthusiasm comes from his community. "My connection to my customers really deepens when I receive pictures of thrilled customers wearing my jewelry."

The new Danny Newfeld Jewelry Collection, available in 925 Sterling Silver or 14K Gold, is identifiable for its smooth lines, beaded edges and attention to detail. Ageless and timeless, each item has unique and designer appeal. Designed in Israel, by Danny and his team of top Israeli artisans, each item is hand-finished and has options for customization, including engraving or the addition of birthstones.

Danny's passion, energy and zest for creativity extends beyond his jewelry collection. He is a marathon runner and loves traveling. His three boys who are a source of tremendous joy and pride and as a newlywed; he is embarking on two adventures simultaneously!

Check out Danny's new jewelry collection! Whether you're shopping for gifts, or just because, it's easy to find the perfect piece for every occasion. The Danny Newfeld Collection can be found exclusively at www.dannynewfeld.com .

For more information, or to reach our customer relations department send an email to: [email protected] or call us at 1-866-847-4750.

SOURCE Paz Creations