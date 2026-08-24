PCB Technologies Announces Winning of a USD 65 Million Tender for the Supply of Medical PCB Assembly Products in 2027-2028

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCB Technologies (TASE: PCBT), a global leader in advanced electronic and PCB manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce that on August 23, 2026, it was awarded a tender for the supply of electronic packaging products in 2027-2028 to a leading global company in the medical industry (hereinafter: the "Tender" and the "Customer", respectively). The Customer is an existing customer of the Company.

Based on the Company's estimates, aggregate sales during the Tender period are expected to total approx. USD 65 million in 2027-2028 (hereinafter - the "Tender Period"). This estimate is subject, among other things, to the Customer's right to modify the quantities of products ordered.

About PCB Technologies

PCB Technologies is a leading All-in-One solutions provider specializing in high-mix multilayer rigid, rigid-flex, and multi-flex PCBs, advanced substrates, IC packaging, complex electronic assemblies, and electro-mechanical sub-systems. The company offers full-process, in-house capabilities that span the entire product lifecycle—from rapid prototyping to cost-effective, high-volume production. Through its exclusive subsidiary, iNPACK, PCB Technologies delivers specialized expertise in miniaturization and next-generation IC packaging solutions. Established in 1981, the company is a global front-runner in cutting-edge electronics manufacturing, serving mission-critical sectors including Military/Defense, Aerospace, Medical, RF/Microwave, and Robotics/Automation.

For additional information, visit: https://www.pcb-technologies.com/, follow us on X or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

The information detailed in this report, including the Company's estimate regarding the scope of aggregate sales expected under the Tender, constitutes forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Law, 1968. This information is based on the Company's current estimates and data available as of the reporting date. Such information includes, inter alia, references to future events whose materialization is uncertain and conditional upon various risk factors. These factors include changes in the quantity, timing, and type of products ordered by the Customer, shifts in market demand, or the termination of the engagement in accordance with its terms. Additionally, the risk factors specified in Chapter A of the Company's periodic report may cause the actual results or revenues from the Tender to differ materially from those expected, or cause delays in product delivery dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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SOURCE PCB Technologies