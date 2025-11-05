Pentera Acquires AI Red Teaming Leader EVA Information Security

EVA's AI Infrastructure and application red-teaming will complement Pentera's Security Validation solution and its channel partners' pentesting services

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the market leader in AI-Powered Security Validation, has acquired EVA Information Security, an offensive security firm specializing in AI red teaming and pentesting. With the acquisition Pentera will offer adversarial testing services for customers to evaluate their AI ecosystem and infrastructure, including AI-integrated applications and interfaces.

"AI infrastructure and applications are rapidly expanding the enterprise attack surface, and security leaders are under pressure to validate controls, reduce risk, and demonstrate compliance," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "The addition of EVA enables Pentera to extend its validation capabilities into AI environments, combining our leading automation technology with targeted, research-led red teaming. Together, we're giving enterprises the means to validate and protect their growing AI ecosystem with the same rigor they apply to the rest of their security program."

Beyond its AI expertise, EVA brings a proven record across the spectrum of offensive security testing, including:

AI Red Teaming - Testing for AI infrastructure, including MCP servers, AI-integrated applications, and chatbots.

- Testing for AI infrastructure, including MCP servers, AI-integrated applications, and chatbots. Application Red Teaming - Targeted testing of internally developed and third-party applications to exploit vulnerabilities and logic flaws impactful to your business.

- Targeted testing of internally developed and third-party applications to exploit vulnerabilities and logic flaws impactful to business. Test & Comply – Expert-led penetration testing and attestation for AI, on-prem, cloud, and application environments that complement Pentera's security validation platform and its channel partners' pentesting services.

– Expert-led penetration testing and attestation for AI, on-prem, cloud, and application environments that complement Pentera's security validation platform and its channel partners' pentesting services. Full-Scope Red Teaming - Black box emulation of the complete attack chain, leveraging adversarial TTPs across the organization from reconnaissance to post-exploitation of the crown jewels.

"Pentera has built the most advanced platform for security validation, providing organizations with a way for testing their security control and reducing their cyber exposure at scale," said Alon Boxiner, CEO & co-founder of EVA Information Security. "Our team complements Pentera's automation with targeted, human-led testing scenarios. Together we're ensuring that there is no testing scenario or attack surface that we can't cover."

