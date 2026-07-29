Pentera Brings AI-Native Web App Pentesting to Its Autonomous Security Validation Platform

Applications are now validated continuously and at production scale, alongside network, cloud, and external surface, from one platform

BOSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the Exposure Validation Company, launches AI-native web application testing in the Pentera platform. This AI attacker is built to find and prove exploitable risk in web applications with the same rigor and safety Pentera already applies across the rest of the attack surface. It runs safely in production within customer-defined scope and guardrails, with a complete audit trail. Security teams can now continuously identify and validate vulnerabilities across applications the same way attackers exploit them.

"When we first brought AI into web testing last year, it made our payloads smarter and our attacks highly context-aware," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "Now we've added AI-native attack agents so it's one platform testing both infrastructure and applications. We've become the one-stop-shop for offensive security validation software".

Fueling Pentera's AI-native attack agents is a decade of offensive research and real attack data from thousands of enterprise environments. The data turns into learned attack skills. At runtime the agents do their own reconnaissance, gain a foothold, reason through the application's logic, and pick the next move like a real adversary. Where the attack path continues, so does Pentera with rigid safety guardrails: from the application into the infrastructure, cloud, and identity systems.

Capabilities include:

Autonomous AI-native testing - Discovers application behavior, adapts payloads in real time, and validates exploitable risk.

Discovers application behavior, adapts payloads in real time, and validates exploitable risk. Business logic and access-control testing - Identifies authorization weaknesses, workflow abuse, and other vulnerabilities that do not rely on known signatures.

Identifies authorization weaknesses, workflow abuse, and other vulnerabilities that do not rely on known signatures. Authenticated application testing - Evaluates application functionality behind supported authentication methods, including SSO, MFA, and OAuth.

Evaluates application functionality behind supported authentication methods, including SSO, MFA, and OAuth. Multi-Step Attack Chaining - Chains exploitable web application weaknesses to demonstrate validated risk and potential business impact.

Chains exploitable web application weaknesses to demonstrate validated risk and potential business impact. Developer-Ready Evidence - Delivers validated findings with exploit evidence and remediation guidance developers can act on.

The capability is available in beta to selected customers, with general availability rolling out in Q4 2026. Pentera will demonstrate it live at Black Hat USA 2026, booth #1652, August 5–6.

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them. For more information, visit: pentera.io

SOURCE Pentera