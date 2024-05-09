Pentera CEO, Amitai Ratzon, Named 'Most Innovative CEO of the Year' at RSA Conference Global InfoSec Awards 2024

Pentera also awarded as a leader in Security Validation and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in Automated Security Validation, has been named the winner of three Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at RSA Conference 2024.

Pentera was named a winner in the following 3 categories:

Most Innovative Chief Executive Officer of the Year - Amitai Ratzon

Editor's choice for Security Validation

Publisher's choice for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)

"We're honored to have been selected for these prestigious awards among thousands of vendors in the information security space," said Aviv Cohen, CMO of Pentera. "In today's threat environment, security teams are evolving their strategies from traditional vulnerability management to embrace a new framework around Continuous Threat Exposure Management. Pentera has rapidly become a leader in CTEM, dominating the security validation market, and these awards reaffirm the hard work of our entire global team. I would also like to extend a major congratulations to our CEO, Amitai Ratzon on his recognition leading Pentera. We could not agree more with this selection."

Since emerging from stealth in 2018, Pentera has established itself as the leader and only unicorn in the category of Security Validation. The company has reported 610% growth in revenue over the past 3 years, and surpassed 950 enterprise customers in-production globally, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company now has offices across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM with customers in more than 50 countries.

Pentera's Automated Security Validation platform enables users to improve security readiness and ability to defend against cyber threats. By emulating real-world hacker techniques, Pentera enables security teams to continuously challenge their existing cybersecurity controls and identify true exploitable gaps across the complete attack surface: On-Prem, external and cloud. The platform generates an actionable report that enables security professionals to increase cyber resilience by reducing exposure across the organization.

Pentera will be attending the RSA Conference (May 6-9, 2024) in San Francisco at Moscone Center and will be located at Booth #1827 .

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader for Automated Security Validation, empowering organizations to easily test the integrity of all cybersecurity layers across the complete attack surface. With continuous security validation, Pentera identifies true security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world trust Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

