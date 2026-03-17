Pentera Earns 5-Star Recognition in CRN® Partner Program Guide

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, has earned a 5-Star rating in the 2026 Partner Program Guide from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. Earning this distinction underscores the strength, maturity, and performance of Pentera's global partner ecosystem.

Pentera runs an enhanced global partner program, offering its channel partners a lucrative and systematic approach to creating, managing, and growing sales opportunities. The program covers North America, EMEA, and APAC, and is designed to accelerate partners' pipeline generation and customer value through:

In-person and online sales and technical workshops,

Advanced technical certifications

A digital resource portal with all the assets partners need to run full campaigns

Access to demo and lab environments and PoV licenses

Performance-based incentives for new logo acquisition and subscription growth

Cloud-specific training and AWS Marketplace availability

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our partners' success and the value we deliver together in the marketplace," said Peter Rodriguez, AVP Channel Management at Pentera. "It speaks to our commitment to support our partner's business and long-term growth. We give our partners the training, resources, and incentives they need to generate demand, win new business, and grow customer relationships with confidence."

"Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today's technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long-term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions."

The 2026 Partner Program Guide is published online at www.CRN.com/PPG

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: pentera.io

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Pentera