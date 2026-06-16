Pentera Introduces MCP Server to Connect AI SecOps Workflows with Offensive Security Validation Capabilities

Organizations can initiate Pentera testing actions and access validated attack findings directly from any MCP-compatible AI agent

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the Exposure Validation Company, today announced the expansion of its AI capabilities with an MCP server that enables organizations to leverage Pentera as a validation agent within AI-powered SecOps workflows.

Through the MCP server, users, AI assistants, and agents can access both Pentera actions and data directly from within the enterprise AI workflows. Security teams can trigger a Pentera test to validate whether specific findings represent real exposure, correlate findings against Pentera data to prioritize fixes based on proven cyber risk, and accelerate remediation using guidance grounded in validated attack evidence.

"Security teams are increasingly relying on AI workflows to investigate vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation at speed and scale," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "We are supporting our customers' evolution by enabling them to use Pentera as the validation agent for those workflows. Pentera turns enterprise AI workflows from systems that infer risk into workflows that validate exploitability, cut through noise, and reduce risk faster."

The MCP server integration builds on Pentera's broader strategy to integrate AI across the validation lifecycle. To date, Pentera has introduced:

AI-based web attack testing : Leverages AI-driven payload generation and real-time attack adaptation to identify and validate exploitable web attack paths across modern web applications.

: Leverages AI-driven payload generation and real-time attack adaptation to identify and validate exploitable web attack paths across modern web applications. Pentera Peer™ : An AI offensive security assistant that helps teams navigate findings, testing history, and exposure data through natural language interaction.

: An AI offensive security assistant that helps teams navigate findings, testing history, and exposure data through natural language interaction. AI-powered insights and reporting: Analyzes validation across testing history to surface exposure trends, remediation priorities, and provide executive-ready reporting.

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: pentera.io

SOURCE Pentera