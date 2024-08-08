Pentera Recognized as a Sample Vendor for Adversarial Exposure Validation in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2024

The company was also named as a Sample Vendor for External Attack Surface Management (EASM)

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera has been named a Sample Vendor in the Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) category of the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2024. This represents Pentera's fourth consecutive year as a Sample Vendor in this report. Pentera sees this as a recognition of the pivotal role the company plays in the adversarial validation domain.

"We are proud to see the security community's growing adoption of the adversarial emulation and validation that Pentera has been pioneering since entering the market in 2018," said Aviv Cohen, CMO of Pentera. "Pentera has revolutionized the adversarial approach, enabling on-demand, continuous security validation across the entire enterprise attack surface. Over 1,000 enterprises worldwide already rely on Pentera's platform to test the effectiveness of their security controls and reduce cyber exposure."

The Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2024 consolidates Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) and Autonomous Penetration Testing and Red Teaming, under the newly established category of Adversarial Exposure Validation. The grouping of these technologies simplifies and redefines the adversarial perspective of security risk under the governance of the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework.

According to the Gartner Hype Cycle "Adversarial exposure validation confirms a potential exposure to a specific threat by taking the attackers' view. It evaluates the efficacy of attacks through deployed security controls and can highlight vulnerable paths leading to the organization's most critical assets. This helps security teams prioritize strategic initiatives and evaluate the value of their acquired technologies. It complements exposure assessments and provides a way to continuously execute attack scenarios."

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in Automated Security Validation, empowering companies to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, guiding remediation to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

