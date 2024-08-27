Pentera Recognized as a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Software Company on Inc. 5000

Pentera's second consecutive appearance fueled by 520% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) since 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation, is celebrating consecutive appearances as one of America's fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies on the Inc. 5000. With the growing market for security validation and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Pentera has doubled its ARR each year, and recently surpassed 1,000 customers in production.

"With the emergence of the CTEM framework, organization's are increasingly relying on Pentera to test the effectiveness of their security controls," said Aviv Cohen, CMO of Pentera. "With Pentera, security teams can focus their remediation efforts on the proven critical security gaps to reduce exposure."

In addition to its remarkable growth over the past few years, Pentera has introduced several groundbreaking solutions to tackle the evolving challenges in cybersecurity. In early 2024, Pentera expanded its platform with Pentera Cloud, enabling enterprises to validate the security of their cloud and hybrid environments. The company also announced significant upgrades to its RansomwareReady and Credential Exposure modules to ensure organizations can continuously validate the effectiveness of defenses against the latest ransomware attacks as well as the threat of compromised credentials.

Pentera is the market leader in Automated Security Validation, empowering companies to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyberattacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, guiding remediation to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

