PenTera Selected by Law Firm Taylor Vinters LLP for Automation of Cyber Security Penetration Testing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys has announced that Taylor Vinters LLP, a leading international law firm, has chosen Pcysys' Automated Penetration Testing Platform, PenTera™, to continuously test its security controls.

"PenTera has provided us with the solution we've been looking for - thorough and continuous security validation," said Steve Sumner, Director of IT at Taylor Vinters. "The instant reports generated by PenTera highlight the root vulnerabilities that can lead to a wide variety of attacker achievements, prioritizing remediation and making it a smooth and easy process, providing us with an on-demand cyber posture check. It is exciting to work with Pcysys and our partner provider United Network Technologies, we see PenTera as next generation technology, essential to meet the cyber challenge."

The PenTera platform scans and ethically penetrates the network with the latest hacking techniques, prioritizing remediation efforts with a threat-facing perspective. With PenTera, a company can maintain the highest resilience posture by performing penetration tests as frequently as needed - daily, weekly or monthly. The platform covers the scope of vulnerability assessment, security controls, credential strength validation, network equipment testing, and privileged access audits, eliminating the need to maintain separate tools.

"Continuous security validation through the use of PenTera can allow legal firms maintain compliance with industry standards whilst enabling a repetitional boost by improving proactive security processes," says Steve Armstrong, UK Regional Sales Director at Pcysys. "PenTera allows Taylor Vinters to predict the impact of an attack and proactively implement controls to remediate potential issues in a way manual penetration testing cannot deliver."

About Taylor Vinters

Taylor Vinters is an international law firm supporting the businesses which drive the innovation economy, and the entrepreneurs and private wealth that underpin them. Our practice is global, operating from innovation clusters in the UK, Asia and the US.

About United Network Technologies

United Network Technologies is a leading Managed Services Provider, prominent distribution house and principled developer of specialised cyber security components and proactive technologies.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, an automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. By applying the hacker's perspective, our software identifies, analyzes and prioritizes remediation of cyber defense vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

