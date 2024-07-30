Pentera Surpasses 1,000 Customers Worldwide Setting New Benchmark in Automated Security Validation

Pentera has established itself as a pioneer revolutionizing the security testing space, recording 520% ARR growth over the past 3 years

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation, is celebrating a significant milestone, surpassing 1,000 active enterprise customers. With the growing complexity of cybersecurity infrastructure, CISOs are relying on Pentera to validate existing security controls to support Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) strategies.

Since going to market in January 2018, Pentera has demonstrated consistent growth and market traction, doubling its ARR each year and recording 520% ARR growth since 2021. A global leader, Pentera maintains offices in 20 countries across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

"Security leaders are adopting Pentera to validate security within the IT environments and make risk-based decisions to reduce exposure," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "It's been very gratifying to see how quickly security leaders have recognized Pentera's platform as a strategic part of their security stacks. We're very grateful for the trust that our customers put in us each day, and we will continue to ensure they receive the best products and services on the market. Pentera is proud to be at the forefront of this revolution in security validation."

Pentera initially launched with Pentera Core to pentest internal networks against the latest cyber attacks, reflecting the potential damage an adversary can cause to any asset in the network. Since then, the company has significantly expanded its platform to ensure more robust testing and comprehensive attack surface coverage. Today Pentera's platform is able to assess the exploitability of external attack surfaces, cloud environments, and test the organization's readiness against ransomware and the threat of leaked credentials.

"When Pentera went to market 6 years ago, the concept of Automated Security Validation didn't exist. The prevailing wisdom was that you couldn't automate a traditional pentest and we had to establish the whole category from scratch," said Dr. Arik Liberzon, founder and CTO of Pentera. "Pentera has revolutionized the world of security validation, evolving cyber testing practices beyond ticking an annual compliance box to become an on-demand and continuous capability. The market is clearly responding, and what started as an idea is now an essential security practice for every enterprise."

What Pentera's customers are saying:

- Shawn Baird, Associate Director, Offensive Security and Tactics Team at DTCC - "As a critical financial utility, any outage to our network is detrimental not only to our company, but to almost all economic forums. Pentera has been able to save our team time, speeding up our testing capabilities and becoming that performance amplifier that we are able to utilize with a small team. Their automated platform has been able to root out our exposure and we are able to provide real value to our upper management with that data. With Pentera's RansomwareReady module, we are able to save potential millions against attacks by continuously testing against the most dangerous ransomware strains." Casey's - Owen Fuller , Cybersecurity Engineering Manager - "Partnering with Pentera has been a great decision for our team. The Pentera platform has revolutionized our organization's pentesting and red-teaming capabilities, allowing us to move beyond the traditional once-per-year PCI compliance scan. With Pentera's automation, our team maintains continuous visibility into our highest-risk environments, allowing us to take immediate action to reduce security exposure."

