Pentera's Third Annual XPOSURE Summit Returns: The Premier Virtual Event for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera's third annual XPOSURE Summit , the global forum bringing together security practitioners and leaders, will stream on September 10, 2024. XPOSURE 2024 will focus on enhancing cybersecurity resilience through the adoption and implementation of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).

"We're delighted to invite the security community to our third annual XPOSURE summit," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "Engaging with over 1,000 global customers and countless other CISOs, we've observed that strong validation capabilities are crucial for optimizing CTEM strategies. XPOSURE's agenda was built to help security professionals create practical strategies for managing and reducing cyber exposure across the entire attack surface - from their on-prem environments to rapidly expanding cloud estates."

What to Expect from XPOSURE

XPOSURE 2024 is the pivotal event for CTEM planning and strategy. This year's virtual summit will feature 7 leading experts in a 3.5-hour program. At the XPOSURE 2024 summit, attendees will benefit from expert deep-dives into:

Understanding the threat landscape through the eyes of a US most wanted cybercriminal with keynote speaker Brett Johnson , The Original Internet Godfather

Use cases for implementing CTEM deployments, presented by CISOs and IT leaders

Best practices for managing cyber exposure across cloud and on-prem environments

Automated techniques to test security resilience and identify high-risk gaps across the complete attack surface

With Pentera's membership in (ICS)2, all attendees can redeem their sessions at this year's XPOSURE Summit for up to 3 CPE credits.

To register for the 2024 XPOSURE Summit visit: https://xposure.pentera.io

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in Automated Security Validation, empowering companies to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, guiding remediation to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: pentera.io

Media Contact

Noam Hirsch

[email protected]

SOURCE Pentera