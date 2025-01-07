Pepticom Announces Successful Completion of Series A1 Funding Round

Revolutionizing AI-Driven Peptide Therapeutics, Strengthening Pipeline for Next-Generation Drug Discovery

JERUSALEM, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepticom, a pioneer in AI-driven peptide-based therapeutics, today announced the successful completion of its Series A1 funding round, securing $6.6 million. Japan Israel High Tech Ventures 2 LP led the round, with strong participation from existing investors.

This funding will accelerate the development of Pepticom's oral IL-17 inhibitor program, targeting improved treatments for autoimmune diseases. This includes the design of two families of fully synthetic, small cyclic peptidomimetic inhibitors with nanomolar activity that target both IL-17A and IL-17F isoforms. Composed of non-natural amino acids, these compounds have achieved key milestones in record time and cost, demonstrating increased stability and extended half-life in vitro and in vivo.

By addressing unmet needs in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, Pepticom's AI-driven drug discovery platform is advancing next-generation therapeutics to overcome limitations of traditional small molecule and biologic therapies in complex therapeutic areas.

Pepticom's proprietary platform for de novo design, and discovery of peptide therapeutics, combines state-of-the-art machine learning with cutting-edge biochemistry to design peptides with exceptional specificity, stability, and therapeutic potential.

By combining over 600 natural and non-natural amino acid building blocks with AI-driven reinforcement learning, Pepticom can explore an infinite chemical space—over 10⁸⁰ potential peptide structures. This enables the de novo design and discovery of entirely new peptidomimetic targets that provides significant advantages over other therapeutic modalities. This unique capability accelerates the drug discovery process, bringing us closer to impactful peptide therapies in a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional methods.

"This successful funding round validates our pioneering approach to AI-driven peptide drug discovery," said Immanuel Lerner, CEO and Co-Founder of Pepticom. "Our platform's design of novel oral IL-17 inhibitors in record time and cost demonstrates its transformative impact to redefine how precision peptide therapeutics are discovered and developed. This funding accelerates our mission to bring more effective, accessible treatments to patients across multiple therapeutic areas."

About Pepticom: Pepticom is a biotech company specializing in the AI-driven discovery of peptide-based therapeutics. The company's mission is to transform medicine by developing targeted, more effective treatments for serious diseases, including autoimmune disorders, and other high-need therapeutic areas. By harnessing the unique properties of peptides, Pepticom's innovative approach creates precision therapies that address complex biological challenges, offering a new frontier in drug development. For more information, visit: www.Pepticom.com.

About Japan Israel High Tech Ventures 2 LP:

Japan Israel High Tech Ventures 2 LP, a venture capital fund established in 2022, is managed by Singapore-based Chartered Investment Managers Pte. Ltd. The fund specializes in investing in Israeli and Israeli-affiliated technology companies. To date, it has backed 19 Israeli startups across diverse deep-tech sectors, as well as one university-affiliated venture capital initiative in Israel.

A Message from the Chairman of Chartered Group:

"This investment marks a pivotal milestone in our commitment to fostering groundbreaking technologies that address critical challenges in healthcare. Pepticom's pioneering approach to AI-driven peptide therapeutics aligns seamlessly with our vision of supporting transformative innovations with the potential to revolutionize lives globally. We are proud to contribute to Pepticom's journey in developing next-generation therapies that not only address unmet medical needs but also set new standards for efficiency and precision in drug discovery," said Eyal Agmoni, Chairman of Chartered Group.

