Perception Point Named Innovation & Growth Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Frost Radar™ for Email Security

Report recognizes Perception Point for introducing key innovative features that set it apart from competitors and being one of the fastest-growing email security vendors

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced email and workspace security solutions, today announced its recognition in Frost & Sullivan's "Frost Radar: Email Security 2024" report as a notable innovation and growth leader. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the email security market, highlighting leading companies that demonstrate excellence in innovation, customer impact, and market performance.

The threat landscape of email security is constantly evolving, with the rise of remote work and advancements in Generative AI enabling attackers to deploy sophisticated techniques to inflict more damage via email-borne threats than ever before. Organizations of all sizes require advanced protection to counter these threats, and Perception Point is recognized in the report for its innovative contributions to the email security sector and exceptional growth, setting it apart from competitors in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

"Perception Point has addressed critical cybersecurity challenges, providing effective next-gen technology that addresses the complicated threat landscape and security solution consolidation, while meeting the needs of modern cloud-centric organizations," said Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan.

Furthermore, according to Frost & Sullivan, the email security market is rapidly evolving towards an integrated data-sharing security environment, and Perception Point is well positioned to lead this shift with its innovative browser security solutions and established partnerships. As companies increasingly seek a unified approach to workspace security, Perception Point's forward-thinking strategies are set to drive further revenue growth and continue shaping the future of cybersecurity.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in market growth and innovation, particularly for introducing advanced AI-powered detection engines that counter the rising sophistication and volume of email-borne cyberattacks," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "In today's evolving modern workspace, where the attack surface is continually expanding, we've harnessed GenAI, proprietary detection engines, and human expertise to develop and deliver robust threat prevention solutions for email, browsers, and Saas apps. Our integrated approach focuses on protecting users across the main attack vectors, while minimizing management overhead and streamlining incident handling. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan further drives our commitment to providing advanced, innovative solutions that counteract emerging threats, ensuring that our customers can maintain a secure, streamlined, and resilient workspace in the challenging cyber landscape."

According to Frost & Sullivan, Perception Point stood out as innovators and growth leaders for:

With a 111% CAGR from 2020-2023, Perception Point is one of the fastest-growing vendors in the email security market. The company's global presence spans and EMEA, reflecting its balanced and widespread market penetration. Introducing Advanced Technological Features: Perception Point's "GenAI Decoder" is a large language model-based solution specializing in recognizing social engineering/BEC attacks even if they appear dissimilar, exposing zero-hour social engineering campaigns. The company also introduced the first solution on the market to combat QR code-based phishing attacks, incorporating real-time image recognition to identify and neutralize hidden malicious payloads. Uniquely, Perception Point offers an integrated managed Incident Response service, which reviews and verifies every scan automatically for optimum protection, alleviating significant burden from an organization's security team.

Perception Point's email security offering encompasses next-generation detection with multiple layers of AI-powered protection against various threats, including a patented zero-day prevention technology that works in a deterministic approach. The solution extends beyond the traditional email security infrastructure to include browser security, preventing highly evasive phishing attacks that originate in emails but only activate in the user's browser. Strong Partnerships and Market Expansion: Perception Point is the exclusive partner of Acronis for Microsoft 365 suite protection, including email and collaboration security. The company more than tripled its global partner base in 2023 and launched a new partner program to enhance its channel-first strategy.

Perception Point Advanced Email Security provides enterprise-grade protection against the wide range of email threats for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and other cloud or on-prem services. Perception Point employs multi-layered threat prevention, leveraging Large Language Models (LLM), computer vision, patented dynamic scanning, and anti-evasion algorithms to intercept email threats with a 99.95% detection rate and near-zero false positive rate well before they reach the user's inbox.

Read the report from Frost & Sullivan.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a leading provider of AI-powered threat prevention solutions that safeguard the modern workspace against sophisticated threats. The unified security solution protects email, web browsers, and SaaS apps. By uniquely combining the most accurate threat detection platform with an all-included managed incident response service, Perception Point reduces customers' IT overhead, improves user experience, and delivers deep-level cybersecurity insights.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the organization's infrastructure, the cloud-native service is easy to use and replaces cumbersome, traditional point systems. Perception Point proactively prevents phishing, BEC, ATO, malware, spam, insider threats, data loss, zero-days, and other advanced attacks well before they impact the end-user. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are protecting more and managing less with Perception Point. To learn more about Perception Point, visit www.perception-point.io

