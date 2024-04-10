Percepto Achieves Groundbreaking BVLOS Approval for Drone Operations in Germany

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto, the industry-leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solutions provider, is thrilled to announce that it has successfully facilitated Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) approval for one of its esteemed clients in Germany. This landmark approval, officially sanctioned by the Luftfahrt-Bundesamt (LBA), Germany's civil aviation authority, represents a significant leap forward in the use of drone-in-a-box technology for industrial inspections and monitoring.

This approval enables fully automated drone operations BVLOS without the need for visual observers on-site, around the clock. This capability is particularly notable as it extends to controlled airspace, demonstrating an exceptional level of trust and confidence in the safety and reliability of Percepto's drone-in-a-box solutions.

The approval process was spearheaded by Percepto, drafting the necessary documents and closely collaborating with German regulators to meet the stringent requirements for BVLOS operations. This achievement not only underscores Percepto's commitment to advancing drone technology in compliance with European regulations, but also solidifies a close working relationship with German authorities, suggesting expedited approvals for future deployments.

The LBA has welcomed this development, stating, "We are pleased with Percepto's achievement in obtaining BVLOS approval in Germany. This exemplifies the potential of advanced drone technology to transform industries while ensuring LBA's highest standards of aviation safety."

"Percepto's achievement in Germany is a testament to its leadership in the autonomous drone industry and its ability to navigate and comply with complex regulatory environments," said Neta Gliksman, Percepto VP of Policy and Government Affairs. "Percepto extends its gratitude to the LBA for their cooperation and looks forward to contributing further to the safe and effective integration of drones into German airspace."

