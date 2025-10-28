Percepto Partners with AI Startup Spotlight to Advance AI-Driven Reputation Insights

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto Digital, a leading strategic online reputation and digital communications agency, has announced a collaboration with Spotlight, the AI analytics startup specializing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and brand visibility in the AI-driven search landscape.

The partnership positions Percepto at the forefront of a new communications era, where AI chatbots are becoming a dominant source of information about brands, executives, and private clients.

Since early-2024, Percepto has been researching how generative AI platforms, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, shape public perception. As AI increasingly replaces traditional search engines as a source of trusted information, organizations must understand and manage how they are portrayed within these AI systems.

"Monitoring how brands and leaders are represented in AI-generated results is essential," said Ran Blayer, CEO of Percepto: " AI visibility requires processing vast amounts of conversational data to uncover both opportunities and risks, and to extract truly actionable insights."

While most AI analytics platforms are designed for marketing and brand optimization, Percepto identified the need for a tool suited to strategic reputation management. Working with Spotlight's development team, Percepto helped adapt the platform to deliver insights relevant not only for global brands but also for private clients and organizations managing complex reputational challenges.

The enhanced platform enables Percepto to extract actionable intelligence about how its clients appear across AI chat ecosystems and to design targeted content strategies that make their key narratives more prominent in chatbot-generated responses.

"This collaboration gives us a powerful data-driven foundation," added Blayer. "It allows us not only to monitor AI visibility but to shape future narratives by understanding what content types and platforms have the most influence on AI-generated answers."

Michael Hermon, Founder of Spotlight, said: "We are excited about this collaboration with Percepto. It shows how Spotlight's technology can support not just brands optimizing for answer engines, but also strategic communications and reputation management agencies operating in the AI era."

About Percepto

Percepto is a strategic online reputation and digital communications agency that helps global brands, executives, and private clients build, enhance, and protect their reputations. The firm specializes in navigating complex reputation challenges and shaping strong, credible digital narratives across search and AI-driven environments. www.percepto-digital.com

About Spotlight

Spotlight is an AI analytics startup specializing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and brand visibility in AI-driven environments, helping organizations understand how AI platforms portray their brands and leaders.

www.get-spotlight.com

Media Contact:

Ran Blayer

CEO, Percepto Digital

[email protected]

