Peter Rodriguez of Pentera Named to 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

AVP of Channel Management recognized for rapidly strengthening Pentera's partner-first strategy and accelerating channel momentum

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, announces that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has named Peter Rodriguez, AVP of Channel Management, to its prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Rodriguez joined Pentera in 2025 and quickly made an impact by strengthening the company's increased focus on the channel and enhancing partner engagement. In his first few months, he has focused on streamlining partner enablement and aligning go-to-market teams to support partner-led growth.

Last year, Pentera experienced record-breaking partner-driven momentum, with the majority of new business driven through its global channel ecosystem. Rodriguez's early contributions are helping partners deliver measurable value to customers and capitalize on the growing demand for automated security validation. Pentera's channel program is designed to meet partners where they are and combines technical credibility, outcome-driven security validation, and scalable enablement to support long-term partner growth.

"The channel wins when we align early around customer outcomes," said Rodriguez. "When our go-to-market teams and partners collaborate to solve real challenges, we accelerate remediation, reduce exposure, and deliver lasting value." He continues to invest in program enhancements that help partners move faster, deliver measurable results, and scale their business with Pentera.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN's 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb. 2 at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: pentera.io.

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

