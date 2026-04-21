Preclinical studies illustrate how flavanol-rich compounds in a common salad green help support hair follicle function

Key takeaways

Pharmactive will introduce Kyoh ® for hair growth support at Vitafoods Europe

for hair growth support at Vitafoods Europe Its benefits on hair integrity were demonstrated in a recent lab study

Kyoh® may support hair growth through multiple complementary mechanisms

MADRID, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraceutical specialists Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U marks its entry into the beauty-from-within space with the launch of its first nutricosmetic, Kyoh®. Kyoh® is single ingredient, pure extract formulated to help support hair follicle function. Pharmactive will exhibit Kyoh® at Vitafoods Europe, May 5-7 in Barcelona, booth #5D28.

Pharmactive Launches Kyoh® for Hair Growth Support

Kyoh is a proprietary, extraction of rocket leaves, from the Brassicaceae family of cruciferous vegetables that is commonly used in salads. Characterized by their dark green leaves, they are hailed as nutrient-dense powerhouses, packed with vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and antioxidants. Among their wellness virtues, research has increasingly associated this flavorful botanical with supporting hair thickness and growth, noting the traditional use in South Asia of rocket seed oil as a hair tonic.

Pharmactive is pioneering scientific research into the link between this natural botanical and follicular health. Preliminary studies of Kyoh's potential as an oral hair-support agent already have produced positive results. For example, one recent lab trial demonstrated the extract's ability to stimulate dermal papilla cell activity and modulate the activity of genes involved in hair follicle function.

Rocket fuel for hair follicles

Kyoh® is a pure extract of Eruca sativa leaf, formulated to help support hair growth. Kyoh® is standardized to more than 1.5% Erucosides®, a defined group of active compounds naturally present in rocket species. These compounds were quantified by HPLC analysis to ensure a total content of 1.5% to 3.0% flavonol glycosides, mainly from quercetin, kaempferol, and isorhamnetin guaranteeing batch-to-batch consistency and reproducibility. These actives are believed to lie behind the plant's stimulating effect on the growth of hair follicle cells.

"Eruca sativa is naturally abundant in bioactive compounds such as flavonoids and glucosinolates, compounds that are widely recognized for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties," explains Marina Diez-Municio, head of R&D and QC at Pharmactive. "They have previously been associated with beneficial effects on hair biology, including protection against oxidative stress and modulation of pathways involved in hair follicle function and we are beginning to unearth this potential."

A March 2025 publication in the journal Molecules details results of a lab study that illustrates some of the mechanisms by which Pharmactive's flavanol-rich extract may influence key cellular processes involved in hair follicle function. Kyoh was tested on cultured human dermal papilla cells, which play a central role in the regulation of hair growth. The ingredient has displayed capabilities in modulating gene activity closely associated with hair growth and follicle cycling in particular, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). VEGF is involved in the stimulation of the blood vessels supplying oxygen and vital nutrients to the scalp.

Growth factor "FGF7" was also activated. This protein contributes to keratinocyte proliferation critical for keratin formation, the main material of the hair strand. In addition, an antioxidant regulator, NRF2, which pre-conditions cells to boost their resistance to oxidative stress was activated. FGF7 also sends signals to the follicles to start a new hair growth cycle. A clinical trial demonstrating Kyoh's positive impact on hair integrity is due to be published later this year.

"These results suggest that Kyoh may support hair growth through multiple complementary mechanisms, including protection against oxidative stress which negatively impacts hair growth by damaging hair follicle cells," adds Diez.

Approximately 50% of women and 70% of men experience thinning hair in midlife, often manifesting at the crown. Younger people also are actively seeking natural solutions that can help prevent hair loss or boost hair thickness and appearance.

Pharmactive sources its raw material from European farmers, allowing the company tighter control over the quality and consistency of its supply chain. Kyoh® is non-GMO and non-irradiated, aligning with current expectations for naturally derived ingredients. It is currently the only Brassicaceae-derived extract backed by dedicated scientific research for its role in hair growth.

"Kyoh® was developed in response to the growing interest in hair health, especially within the beauty-from-within space, where more targeted solutions are gaining attention," conveys Carlos Rodriguez, communications manager of Pharmactive. "Instead of adopting a generalized strategy, the development focused more closely on the hair follicle itself. Kyoh® is designed as a nutricosmetic ingredient that takes a more targeted approach to hair care, delivering natural, botanical-origin support through a rigorously defined composition." The company recommends a 300 mg daily intake at the beginning, followed by 100 mg for maintenance.

Pharmactive will introduce Kyoh® and other branded ingredients, including Affron® and Ag10+® at Vitafoods Europe May 5-7 in Barcelona, booth #5D28.

Company Contact:

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.

Carlos Rodriguez Iglesias

Communications Manager

Tel: +34 635785984

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Pharmactive_SP

Web: www.pharmactive.eu

Press Contact

NutriPR

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Tel: +972-9-9742893

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SOURCE Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.