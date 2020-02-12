Pharmactive's affron®, affronEYE® and ABG10+® are now certified organic

MADRID, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutraceutical powerhouse Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L. has received organic certifications for its range of saffron-based formulations, affron® and affronEYE®. The company was granted its organic designation from the Committee of Ecological Agriculture of Madrid (CAEM) rising to meet the burgeoning global consumer demand for naturally sourced botanicals. The company also was granted organic certification for its next-gen aged black garlic extract, ABG10+®. The organic line will be presented at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, March 4-7 Booth #3909.

Pharmactive’s Saffron Earns Organic Seal

"We nurture, harvest, and process our own home-grown saffron, and are present throughout the entire saffron production and preparation cycle to ensure full traceability," informs Alberto Espinel Head of R&D for Pharmactive. "This organic seal of approval is a confirmation of the integrity of our ingredients. It reassures today's informed consumers that our saffron brand can be trusted as purely sourced and wholly unadulterated."

Pharmactive's saffron ingredients are based on an all-natural extraction of 100% Spanish saffron (Crocus sativus L.), grown and traditionally hand-picked from its the company's private fields in Castillae-la-Mancha. No pesticides or chemical substances are used, and the saffron is dried on site, immediately after harvest to ensure maximum stability of the bioactive compounds. The company collaborates with select, skilled saffron farmers, and has positioned a committed quality control department to run periodic analyses of its raw material to ensure adherence to the highest standards of quality.

Pharmactive's affron saffron brand has the backing of five clinical studies demonstrating its ability to improve mood, relieve stress, support relaxation, and enhance sleep. Affron is also the first saffron extract clinically studied on adolescents. This premium ingredient demonstrates the lowest dosage threshold on the market — just 28mg per day — with proven bioavailability and rapid one-hour absorption. The company's affronEYE saffron extract has been standardized to a higher percentage of crocins, the biomolecule known to support eye health.

"Pharmactive is continually developing new manufacturing procedures to preserve the bioactives of the extracts, while being respectful of the environment," adds Espinel. The company applies a unique, proprietary low-temperature extraction technique that procures superior, highly concentrated saffron but with less industrial processing, less energy use, and zero chemicals, thus significantly reducing the overall carbon footprint.

Organic certification also extends to Pharmactive's new generation of aged black garlic extract, ABG10+, targeting heart health and the culinary segment. The formulation is obtained from fresh garlic (Alium sativum L.) that has been aged in a process that profoundly enhances its antioxidant properties, particularly with S-allyl cysteine (SAC), a compound noted for its potent antioxidant and cardioprotective capabilities.

"Pharmactive's goal is to attain organic certification for its entire portfolio of botanicals," says Julia Diaz, Head of Marketing for Pharmactive. "We have invested much effort into deploying the optimal production processes and controls, and in acquiring quality seals from relevant external regulators in order to earn the full confidence of our customer as to the clean-label attributes of our all-natural ingredients."

Pharmactive's credentials for quality have been endorsed by internationally accredited certification bodies, including Bureau Veritas and SGS which awarded the company GMP recognitions for its quality manufacturing systems as upheld in its production plant. It also includes ISO 14001 for its commitment to environmental values, and DNA certification confirming the authenticity of its botanicals in compliance with targeted species specifications.

AffronEYE was a recent winner of the Nutra Nutraingredients Awards Asia in the healthy aging subgroup. Both saffron-based formulations and ABG10+ can be readily used in food matrices and supplements. They are kosher- and halal-certified, non-GMO, non-irradiated, and maintain a three-year shelf-life.

Visit us at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, March 4-7 Booth #3909

Nutraceuticals Europe in Madrid, March 4-5, Booth #G15

For more information, contact:

Company contact: Press Contact: Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L. NutriPR Julia Diaz, Head of Marketing Liat Simha Tel: +34-91-112-38-48 Tel: +972-9-9742893 Email: marketing@pharmactive.eu E-mail: liat@nutripr.com Twitter: @Pharmactive_SP Twitter: @NutriPR_ Web: www.pharmactive.eu Website: www.nutripr.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089544/Pharmactive_Saffron_Field.jpg

SOURCE Pharmactive Biotech Products