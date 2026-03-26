PhaseV Bringing Integrated AI for Faster Clinical Trials to the Global Stage

Moving Beyond Basic AI Adoption, PhaseV Will Demonstrate How Causal AI/ML Achieves Significant Improvements in Trial Design, Execution and Patient Outcomes

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV , a leader in AI/ML for clinical development, today announced its spring and summer 2026 conference schedule. PhaseV's leadership will demonstrate how the integration of Bayesian statistics and Causal AI/ML provides the technical foundation for more flexible, robust, and accelerated clinical trials.

"Widespread AI adoption in pharma is here, and we are focused on helping sponsors do it right," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "We are proud to lead the charge in applying causal ML to optimize trial design and workflows and de-risk development. Our mission is clear: help biopharma teams successfully integrate modern, data-driven tools that accelerate programs and bring promising therapies to patients sooner."

Featured speaking engagements and exhibits include:

Keynote Presentation & Booth #39

The team will later be presenting at:

PhaseV representatives will also be available for briefings, demos and networking at the following events:

BBSW AI Solution Summit (Foster, CA) | May 15

BioMed Israel (Tel Aviv, Israel) | May 12-14

BIO International (San Diego, CA) | June 22-25

EULAR 2026 (London, UK) | June 3-6

To schedule a meeting or a demo with the PhaseV team, please contact [email protected] .

About PhaseV

Boston-based PhaseV is leading the next era of clinical development through its integrated, multi-modal AI/ML platform that optimizes every phase of the clinical trial lifecycle. The company's core solutions – including the ClinOps, Trial, Portfolio, and Response Optimizers – enable biopharma sponsors and CROs to select the best assets, indications, and patient populations and then rapidly design, plan, and execute optimized fixed, Bayesian, and adaptive trials. With intelligent, data-driven solutions, PhaseV has delivered significant ROI for over 45 leading pharma and biotech sponsors across multiple therapeutic areas, reducing trial costs by up to 50% and increasing the probability of success by over 30%.

Learn more at www.PhaseVTrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

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Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for PhaseV

[email protected]

SOURCE PhaseV