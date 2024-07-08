Pioneering AI for Infrastructure Security: IXDen has been selected for Google's AI Startup Program and awarded a Grant

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 8, 2024 IXDen, a global leader in cybersecurity and operational failure prediction, has been selected by Google for its AI Fund. The prestigious award recognizes top companies that have developed and implemented innovative and groundbreaking AI solutions.

IXDen has been accepted into Google for Startups' prestigious AI program, which focuses on Artificial Intelligence. The program aims to promote the growth of promising AI startups. This program provides significant support to high-potential AI companies.

IXDen was particularly recognized for its unique AI platform that protects critical infrastructures, such as water, gas, energy, and smart buildings, from cyber threats and operational failures. Its unique approach to securing IoT devices and equipment enables the detection of security threats and anomalous behavior at all levels, from sensors and devices to programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and remote terminal systems (RTUs).

IXDen's solution focuses on creating certainty and reducing risk for infrastructure companies. In addition, it enables operation continuity and reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO), resulting in a rapid increase in revenues, improved customer service, and shortened investment return time.

Google: "IXDen's remarkable journey showcases the vibrancy of Israel's high-tech sector. Leveraging the transformative power of AI, IXDen is paving the way for a more secure future for critical infrastructure globally".

IXDen's solution is deployed at a large scale in leading national infrastructure companies with thousands of operational sites, millions of sensors in the field, and the analysis of tens of billions of data points per month. It provides real-time information on any intrusion attempt or sensor data anomaly. The solution provides a comprehensive picture of system health and security, continuously identifying and predicting anomalous events such as cyberattacks, device or sensor failures, system malfunctions, leaks, sensor deviations, incorrect calibrations, and more.

"We are thrilled to announce our acceptance into Google for Startups' AI program," said Zion Harel, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of IXDen. "This grant will be a significant catalyst for us, enabling us to advance our ambitious goals in the global markets and strengthen our position as leaders in AI-powered critical infrastructure security."

IXDen implements advanced machine learning and AI algorithms in combination with unique mathematics, advanced behavioral and statistical models, and data analysis to detect the slightest deviations in sensor data while protecting them from tampering. The system was developed based on patents registered by the company in the US and Europe and is based on a unique AI approach and innovative algorithms.

"This well-deserved recognition from Google is a significant milestone for IXDen. Selected among the few from a list of outstanding candidates, IXDen gains access to an enormous pool of Google resources and expertise. Google's mentorship program connects IXDen with industry experts and offers invaluable guidance in critical areas such as business development, strategy, and marketing. This comprehensive support will propel IXDen's growth trajectory and enable it to continue to refine its technology and expand its reach," said Dr. Leonid Cooperman, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of IXDen.

About IXDen

IXDen is a global leader in cybersecurity and operational failure prediction for critical infrastructure. The company's AI-powered platform protects industrial control systems (ICS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems from cyberattacks and operational failures. IXDen's solutions are deployed by leading energy, water, oil and gas, transportation, and manufacturing companies. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in the US.

