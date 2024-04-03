PixCell Medical Partners with Healthcare Giants Medline, Henry Schein, and Fisher Scientific to Distribute HemoScreen Point of Care CBC Analyzer Across the USA

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, a leading provider of innovative point-of-care diagnostic solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Medline, adding to the partnership agreements with Henry Schein and Thermo Fisher Scientific signed in recent months. These agreements mark a significant milestone in PixCell Medical's expansion strategy, as the company continues to enhance accessibility to its flagship product, the HemoScreen point-of-care Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer, across the United States.

Medline Industries, a prominent medical supply distributor, will play a key role in ensuring seamless access to PixCell Medical's innovative diagnostic technology for healthcare facilities of all sizes. The partnership with Henry Schein, a global leader in healthcare solutions, will leverage the company's extensive distribution network to make the HemoScreen analyzer readily available to healthcare professionals nationwide. Additionally, Thermo Fisher Scientific, renowned for its scientific expertise and comprehensive product offerings, will contribute to broadening the reach of the HemoScreen analyzer within the scientific research and laboratory community.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Henry Schein, Medline, and Thermo Fisher Scientific to bring the HemoScreen point-of-care CBC analyzer to healthcare providers and laboratories throughout the United States," said Guy Frak, CCO of PixCell Medical. "These strategic partnerships align with our commitment to advancing patient care by delivering accurate and timely diagnostic solutions directly to the point of need."

The HemoScreen analyzer offers rapid and precise CBC results within minutes, empowering healthcare professionals with actionable insights for timely diagnosis and treatment decisions at the point of treatment. With its compact design and user-friendly interface, HemoScreen enhances efficiency and workflow optimization in various healthcare settings, including clinics, emergency departments, and laboratories.

These recent key distribution agreements underscore PixCell Medical's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that drive market penetration and enhance customer reach. Through these collaborations, PixCell Medical remains dedicated to advancing healthcare delivery by making cutting-edge diagnostic technology accessible and affordable across diverse healthcare settings.

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and TGA-approved for point-of-care use – the HemoScreen.

The portable, easy-to-use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology, and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

