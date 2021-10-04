PixCell Medical Wins MedTech Visionaries Award 2021

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at the point-of-care, today announced it has been presented this year's MedTech Visionaries Awards in the categories of Best Medical Device and Best MedTech Visionary in the Field of Medical Devices for Real-Time Blood Testing. These awards highlight the advancements and accomplishments of those disrupting the status quo in the MedTech industry.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition, and I am proud of the entire PixCell Medical team as we continue making strides in our global efforts to simplify blood testing ," said Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical. "PixCell was founded to resolve an important unmet need – to make the most common blood test simple and accessible everywhere. Until now, industry-standard technologies were based on outdated principles, slowing down diagnostics and delivery of treatment. Our breakthrough technologies enabled miniaturization and simplification of blood tests, providing highly accurate results immediately, in a significantly shorter amount of time, saving patients, clinicians and health systems both time and costs."

PixCell's HemoScreen is the only 5-part differential complete blood count (CBC) analyzer that is both FDA-cleared and CE-marked for point-of-care use. Portable, robust and user-friendly, HemoScreen leverages patented technologies such as a novel microfluidics method, Viscoelastic Focusing, AI-powered machine vision and an innovative Lab-On-A-Cartridge concept to deliver lab-accurate results within five minutes, using just one drop of capillary blood. HemoScreen delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters with the high sensitivity of centralized lab instruments.

Exceptionally simple to use, HemoScreen is easily incorporated into clinical workflows, eliminating the need for complex set-up and operation by specially trained lab technicians. HemoScreen has been clinically validated in multiple peer-reviewed journals and has already been integrated into hospitals and clinics around the world, as well as in homecare settings to monitor chemotherapy patients to avoid potential exposure to COVID and other pathogens in hospitals.

Now in its second year, this year's MedTech Visionaries Awards saw entries from leaders around the world who are redefining the standard for ingenuity and creativity in the MedTech field. The awards program celebrates the people behind these novel technologies, honoring those that take bold ideas and make them into reality.

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical provides the first truly portable point-of-care blood diagnostic solution. Leveraging the company's patented Viscoelastic Focusing technology, along with AI-powered machine vision, PixCell's FDA-approved and CE-cleared HemoScreen diagnostic platform shortens diagnostic results delivery from days to minutes. With just one drop of blood and within five minutes, PixCell delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, saving patients, clinicians and health systems significant time and costs.

For more information: www.pixcell-medical.com and follow PixCell on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for PixCell Medical

Lior Feigin

[email protected]

@LiorFeigin

SOURCE PixCell Medical