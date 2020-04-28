PlainID gains momentum in Q1, as companies focus on leveraging Policy Based Access Control

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID , a leading provider of authorization solutions, today announced several accomplishments rounding out a successful beginning of 2020.

Key Q1 accomplishments included:

PlainID PBAC Platform V 4.0, which includes enhancements such as Application Management, Role and Entitlement Management, Container based decision engine (Kubernetes, etc), Enhanced Audit, Enhanced UI, and Enhanced Internal assets support.

Launch of the Okta + PlainID out of the box integration , combining the best of Okta Authentication with PlainID's Policy Based Access Control suite of products.

Investment from SAP

Multiple Fortune 100 customers joining the PlainID family

"In these trying times of COVID-19, like others in the internet security industry, we have seen an increase in demand due to PlainID's focus on protecting access in quickly changing environments. Our efforts have been focused on making sure that our customers are able to use PlainID to give essential and dynamic access control to their key assets and data in what is one of the most challenging and changing working environments ever seen," said Oren Ohayon Harel, CEO and Co-Founder of PlainID. "The use of Policy Based Access Control is proving to be a lifeline as companies are able to allow significant environmental changes, such as the shift to working from home, or the efficient re-tasking of essential workers to be able to access what they need to do their jobs," he continued.

Our latest partnership with Okta supports an integration to offer customers centralized Authentication and Authorization. The out of the box integration gives Okta customers the ability to support dynamic and fine grained authorization. Read more about the solution here .

Announced earlier in January , the SAP investment has started to bear fruit, as more and more companies have started using the PlainID OEM product in the SAP Customer Cloud.

Finally, we're so thankful to our customer base, and our newest customers, as they continue to push our product innovation further, and leverage Policy Based Access Control for mission critical tasks. We are offering virtual events to showcase these use cases in a monthly live demo session in our PlainSense Webinar series.

