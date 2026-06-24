PlaxidityX vDome Keyless Theft Prevention System Excels in ASPICE V4.0 Quality Assessment

Issued by the German VDA, Automotive SPICE® (ASPICE) defines a set of software development processes and practices that software developers should follow to ensure that their products meet automotive quality and safety standards.

The scope of the ASPICE assessment, conducted by UL Solutions, included 11 software-related VDA processes, as defined in the ASPICE Process Assessment Model V4.0. All processes were evaluated up to Capability Level 2, which mandates that process activities are planned and monitored, responsibilities are clarified, and process results are filed and quality assured. vDome scored a green rating for all of the Level 1 & Level 2 processes, exhibiting a high level of product quality.

"Alongside the innovative cybersecurity capabilities of the vDome technology, what stood out to us in the ASPICE assessment was the automation and process maturity demonstrated across PlaxidityX's R&D, DevOps, and Support teams," said Barry Yu, Vice President of Business Growth at UL Solutions. "Their company-wide commitment to product quality and the automated methods used daily by their engineers, ensure that the ASPICE processes are applied efficiently to vDome as well as other PlaxidityX product lines."

For decades, vehicle theft prevention and stolen vehicle recovery have relied on two approaches: key authentication (e.g., immobilizer, rolling codes, passive entry, and more recently ultra-wideband) and physical barriers (e.g., steering wheel locks, kill switches, fuel cutoffs). PlaxidityX vDome introduces a fundamentally different approach. Rather than depending on a key or a physical lock, vDome uses AI-powered software designed specifically to counter modern, keyless vehicle theft techniques. Integrated within the vehicle network, vDome monitors commands in real time, detects unauthorized activity, and immediately triggers preventive actions to stop theft attempts without disrupting legitimate vehicle use.

Unlike other anti-theft solutions (mainly deployed aftermarket) that rely on tracking and recovery after the vehicle is stolen, vDome focuses on prevention. Using patented technology, vDome identifies theft attempts in process and executes a prevention action within 200 milliseconds - before the car ever moves. It represents the first significant evolution in car theft prevention in decades and is especially effective against modern keyless attacks that defeat traditional key-based defenses.

The vDome software can be integrated by OEMs in the factory or installed as an aftermarket service by SVRs or TSPs. Since ASPICE Level 2 compliance is mandatory for factory-installed software, vDome consequentially delivers a higher level of quality than aftermarket-only anti-theft solutions that do not typically undergo an ASPICE assessment.

"ASPICE V4.0 Capability Level 2 is the industry-standard requirement for OEM-integrated vehicle software components," said Yael Bari Ephraim, VP Cybersecurity Research and Solutions at PlaxidityX. "This major achievement underscores vDome's fit for the automotive market and provides further validation of the superior quality of our keyless theft prevention product vis-à-vis other anti-theft solutions."

About PlaxidityX

PlaxidityX (formerly Argus Cyber Security) is a global provider of comprehensive, AI-powered security and privacy solutions for connected vehicles and fleets. With more than 80 production projects across the globe, our automotive cybersecurity experts have been developing advanced security technologies since 2014.

PlaxidityX offers a unified Vehicle Detection and Response (VDR) platform that integrates in-vehicle protection with AI-powered cloud intelligence. This cohesive architecture secures the vehicle's digital backbone, supporting intrusion detection, keyless theft prevention, and data analytics to ensure vehicle resilience, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

The company is headquartered in Israel, with a global footprint in the USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Poland.

Point of Contact:

Lital Carter Rosenne - Director of Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE PlaxidityX