Powermat Technologies Expands to India With New Office in Gurgaon, India

TEL-AVIV, Israel, and GURGAON, India, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies today announced the expansion of the company's offices into Gurgaon, India. The new office will support the company's wide range of clients in all of India and will be spearheaded by Powermat's newly appointed Regional Vice President, industry veteran Mr. Raj Caprihan.

Located southwest of New Delhi in northern India, the new office will become an integral part of India's largest financial and technology hub. The high-standard innovation and business talent that exists in India's global technological ecosystem are among the company's primary draws to the region.

"Powermat recognizes the importance of being local. Our new presence in India will allow us to expand our global reach while being in-tune with both present and future technological challenges and requirements", said Elad Dubzinski, CEO at Powermat. "India has increasingly become one of the most dynamic growing markets for the global economy, and we are looking forward to exploring the opportunity to expand our presence in the region even further in the years to come."

The new office in Gurgaon reflects on Powermat's strategic focus on expanding its role as an industry leader in the region. The new Indian location will serve and support its clients in the fields of healthcare technology, automotive, industrial robotics, IoT, consumer electronics, and various 5G use cases.

We are thrilled to announce Powermat's new strategic office in Gurgaon and are looking forward to deepening our relationship with the local ecosystem", added Mr. Raj Caprihan, RVP at Powermat. "The enormous potential that the Indian market holds has become a key focus for the company, and I'm excited to be leading the expansion of Powermat's wireless charging technology into new and current global use cases."

About Powermat

Powermat Technologies is a global provider of wireless charging platforms and the creator of the largest wireless charging network in the world. Powermat's IP licensing program holds over 130 patent submissions and covers a wide variety of industry applications, including mobile, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, medical, IoT, robotics and more. The company's inductive wireless charging technology has been adopted and fully integrated by global market leaders such as Samsung, LG, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Kyocera, and more.

Visit Powermat: https://www.powermat.com/

Related Links

https://www.powermat.com/



SOURCE Powermat