Powtoon completes unified AI video platform to accelerate enterprise transformation towards an AI-native workforce

A future-ready, governed platform enabling every enterprise employee to communicate, learn, and activate knowledge using AI.

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powtoon today announced its unified AI video platform for enterprise - an 18-month R&D initiative bringing together advanced AI capabilities from multiple models into a single extensible platform with centralized security, governance, and brand control.

CIOs and CFOs across Powtoon's customer base report concerns about AI tool sprawl: teams adopting separate solutions for avatars, video generation, translation, and creative workflows - each requiring its own procurement cycle, compliance review, security audit, and budget. The result is rising costs, operational redundancy, and fragmented communication processes.

Powtoon's new platform eliminates this complexity. Purpose-built for the scale and regulatory needs of global enterprises, it unifies best-in-class AI engines - including HeyGen, Gemini, ElevenLabs, Google Veo, and Nano Banana - within a secure environment compliant with ISO27001 and GDPR requirements. Realistic AI avatars, cinematic video generation, automated translation, and full creative editing now operate within one governed system with unified credits and centralized brand controls, giving every employee a single platform to communicate, learn, and innovate using AI.

"We engineered an extensible, unified AI video platform designed for the complexity of the enterprise market" said Ilya Spitalnik, CEO and founder of Powtoon. "Enterprises gain today's best-of-breed AI in one platform, but more importantly, they gain a future-ready infrastructure as technology evolves. One platform, one security audit, one governance model, and a foundation built for the breakthroughs of tomorrow."

A unified platform rivaling Synthesia - with enterprise-grade controls

As enterprises evaluate AI video tools, Powtoon's platform now stands as a powerful alternative to category players such as Synthesia, offering comparable AI generation capabilities while delivering greater variety, deeper extensibility, advanced brand governance, and full-stack creative tooling in one environment.

About Powtoon

Powtoon is the unified AI video platform built for enterprise-wide communication, learning, and knowledge activation. Trusted by 850+ enterprise customers and global organisations since 2012, Powtoon enables entire workforces to create professional, on-brand video content using best-of-breed AI with enterprise-grade security, compliance, and governance. Companies worldwide rely on Powtoon to scale Generative AI adoption safely and transform organizational knowledge into engaging visual communications that drive business impact at scale.

