PractiTest Pushes Boundaries of Test Management with Milestones Release

REHOVOT, Israel, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PractiTest, a leader in innovative test management solutions, continues to push the boundaries with the release of Milestones, a powerful project management module enabling QA teams to align and stay connected to business goals. PractiTest's New Milestones Module empowers QA teams to define high-level testing objectives within set timeframes. This results in well-defined roadmaps for sprint planning, major releases, or other pivotal project Milestones. By setting these objectives, QA teams gain a focused understanding of their contribution to broader business objectives and deadlines.

"Milestones have given us increased granularity in our ability to organize our testing," says Tony, a system engineer at Battelle. "Having traceability was good, but Milestones allow us to plan much more clearly and easily."

Milestones establish a seamless link between QA initiatives and overarching business strategies, ensuring testing efforts directly contribute to achieving company objectives. By defining clear testing objectives and schedules for each project phase, QA teams can stay on track and ensure efficient use of resources. The Milestones module also improves visibility, providing a high-level overview of the entire testing process and promoting seamless communication and collaboration among cross-functional teams.

PractiTest's Commitment to Innovation

The release of Milestones reaffirms PractiTest's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower QA teams to thrive.

"In today's competitive environment, ensuring QA aligns with business objectives is imperative," says Yaniv Iny, CEO of PractiTest. "The Milestones module is a testament to our commitment to empowering QA teams to evolve into strategic partners, fostering quality and delivering tangible outcomes while staying in sync with overarching business objectives."

About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform designed to simplify and untangle complexity for complex and robust environments. PractiTest centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams, and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization. With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

