PractiTest Wins 2024 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellyx, now celebrating 10 years of thought leadership and analysis dedicated to digital transformation, today announced that PractiTest has won the Winter 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award.

PractiTest, a leader in innovative test management solutions, continues to push the boundaries with the release of a new AI Assistant introducing two powerful capabilities. SmartFox and Test Value Score. SmartFox streamlines test creation by automating manual step creation and enhancing existing steps based on user preferences, saving valuable time and expediting execution readiness. Test Value Score, leveraging advanced AI, evaluates the impact of each test, enabling QA teams to retire up to 40% of irrelevant tests and optimize their testing workflows, as demonstrated by pioneering customers.

Additionally, PractiTest introduced a new Milestones module empowering QA teams to define high-level testing objectives within set timeframes. Milestones helps establish a seamless link between QA initiatives and overarching business strategies, ensuring testing efforts directly contribute to achieving company objectives.

PractiTest's Commitment to Innovation

"In today's competitive environment, ensuring QA aligns with business objectives is imperative," says Yaniv Iny, CEO of PractiTest. "We are honored to receive this award as an endorsement of our ongoing commitment to innovate and support our customers in their digital transformation journeys."

As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace.

To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx's 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching.

Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the Winter 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page.

©2024 Intellyx B.V. At the time of writing, PractiTest is not an Intellyx customer. No AI bots were used to produce this award. To be considered for a briefing–and hence a Digital Innovator award–and use the authorized award badge, please contact Intellyx at [email protected].

Contact:

[email protected]

+972-8-637-6997

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997506/PractiTest_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PractiTest