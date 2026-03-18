/C O R R E C T I O N -- NeuroSense/

In the news release, PrimeC New Data to Be Presented at AD/PD™ 2026 Conference, issued 18-Mar-2026 by NeuroSense over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

PrimeC New Data to Be Presented at AD/PD™ 2026 Conference

Dr. Christian Lunetta to Present "From PARADIGM to PARAGON: Advancing PrimeC for ALS through Phase 2 Clinical and Biomarker Insights toward a Global Phase 3 Trial"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Christian Lunetta will present new data and insights on the development of PrimeC, the company's investigational therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), at the AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders, to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 19, 2026.

Dr. Lunetta's presentation, titled "From PARADIGM to PARAGON: Advancing PrimeC for ALS through Phase 2 Clinical and Biomarker Insights toward a Global Phase 3 Trial," will take place during the symposium "Mechanisms and Therapeutics in the ALS-FTD Spectrum (SOD-1, TDP-43, C9ORF72 and TMEM106B)."

The presentation will review key clinical and biomarker findings from the Phase 2b PARADIGM trial, which evaluated PrimeC in people living with ALS. The data provide important insights into disease mechanisms and treatment effects that helped inform the design of the company's global Phase 3 PARAGON trial, currently being advanced to further evaluate PrimeC's safety and efficacy.

"ALS is one of the most complex neurodegenerative diseases, and advancing therapeutic development requires the integration of rigorous clinical research with deeper biological insight," said Dr. Christian Lunetta. "The clinical findings emerging from the PARADIGM trial, together with the expanding biomarker analyses, provide an important scientific foundation as we advance toward the PARAGON Phase 3 study. I look forward to sharing these results with the scientific community at AD/PD 2026 and to contributing, together with fellow investigators, to the next stage of clinical development as we work to advance meaningful therapeutic options for people living with ALS."

"We are deeply appreciative of Dr. Lunetta's role in presenting these findings and of his contribution as part of the clinical investigator community behind this work," said Dr. Shiran Zimri, NeuroSense VP of Research and Development and Canada Country Lead. "The timing of this presentation, coming just days after the publication of the PARADIGM results in JAMA Neurology and at such a highly regarded scientific forum, is especially meaningful. It creates a unique moment where robust, peer-reviewed data can immediately be brought into scientific exchange and critical discussion. For us, this is not only about sharing results, but about engaging the field in a deeper understanding of the clinical and biomarker insights from PARADIGM as we advance with urgency toward our global Phase 3 PARAGON study."

The PARAGON Phase 3 trial is planned as a multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to further evaluate PrimeC's potential to slow disease progression in people living with ALS.

NeuroSense continues active engagement with regulatory authorities to advance PrimeC toward potential marketing authorization.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

For additional information, we invite you to visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and X. Information that may be important to investors may be routinely posted on our website and these social media channels.

About PrimeC

PrimeC, NeuroSense's lead drug candidate, is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a unique fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key mechanisms of ALS and AD, that contribute to neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation and impaired ribonucleic acid ("RNA") regulation to potentially inhibit the progression of ALS and AD.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS") is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that causes complete paralysis and death within 2-5 years from diagnosis. Every year, more than 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS in the U.S. alone, with an annual disease burden of $1 billion. The number of people living with ALS is expected to grow by 24% by 2040 in the U.S. and EU.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the timing of regulatory filings, meetings and regulatory decisions. Further, certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future development of PrimeC, are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The future events and trends may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward looking statements. These risks include the uncertainty regarding outcomes and the timing of current and future clinical trials; the risk the PrimeC will not advance towards later-stage development, timing for reporting data, including from the study of PrimeC in Alzheimer's disease; that the study will not be successful; the ability of NeuroSense to remain listed on Nasdaq; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in NeuroSense's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You should not rely on these statements as representing our views in the future. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NeuroSense is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2025 and NeuroSense's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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SOURCE NeuroSense