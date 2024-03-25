PRIMIS RECEIVES TAG ANTI-FRAUD CERTIFICATION FOR SEVEN YEARS IN A ROW

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced it received the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) for the seventh year in a row. TAG is the global certification program to strengthen brand safety and transparency in digital advertising.

Primis prioritizes aligning itself with the most up-to-date industry standards. Improving IVT pre-bid verification tools and solely working with brand-safe marketers are core values of the ad tech company. It is constantly evolving to meet goals for a cleaner digital advertising landscape through initiatives such as Sellers.guide, which empowers publishers to take control of their inventory while mitigating supply chain misrepresentation. Sellers.guide offers free ads.txt management tools and offers a wide range of resources that provide insights and industry trends. Primis boasts transparency and is thrilled to be acknowledged by companies such as TAG.

"Success in the fight against fraud requires the collaboration of companies across the digital advertising supply chain in adopting rigorous anti-fraud standards and working with partners who do the same," said TAG CEO Mike Zaneis. "By achieving the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, Primis has demonstrated its successful achievement in setting industry best practices in this vital area."

"We are honored to receive the TAG seal recertification once again," said Eyal Betzalel, Primis Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "It has always been critical to our brand mission to help make the industry a safer, cleaner place for all. Being recognized by TAG Is an important step for us to do our part in protecting brand-safe environments and combatting fraud," explained Betzalel.

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Its video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, Primis launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

