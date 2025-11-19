Priority Software Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Midsize Business ERP Applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of AI-based cloud ERP and business management solutions, has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide AI-Enabled Midsize Business ERP Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53016425, October 2025).

The report noted that: "The company's new AI strategy is well thought out," specifically citing that "in June 2025, Priority Software introduced aiERP, which embeds AI into its core architecture. With modern composable architecture and AI, Priority Software transforms ERP from a system of record into an intelligent business companion that anticipates needs, automates decision-making, and delivers insights at the point of action." We believe this development demonstrates the company's commitment to continuous innovation and future-ready solutions built to improve the customer experience.

"We believe this recognition from IDC MarketScape validates our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions," says Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software. "Our position as a Major Player and the successful launch of aiERP demonstrate our leadership in bringing AI-powered ERP solutions to the market. We're not just keeping pace with technology – we're helping shape its future in the ERP space."

SOURCE: IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Midsize Business Enterprise Resource Planning Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment, 2025, IDC # US53016425, October 2025.

A Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Operational ERP Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment ( doc # US43702818 , April 2019)

A Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45098119 , June 2019)

A Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45971820, July 2020)

A Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45972120, July 2020)

A Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49047922, May 2022)

A Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Operational ERP Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46733721, May 2022)

A Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Operational ERP Applications 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52759424 , December 2024)

A Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US50655223, May 2024)

