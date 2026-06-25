Priority Strengthens its Product Offering with Obol Acquisition, Adding AI-Powered Cash Flow Management

The acquisition integrates Obol's AI-powered cash flow platform into Priority's AI-Native cloud ERP, deepening the value Priority delivers to its customers by expanding its product offering with real-time visibility, forecasting, planning and liquidity optimization in a single, AI-native suite.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Priority Software, a global provider of AI-based cloud ERP and business management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Obol, a financial technology company specializing in AI-powered cash flow management. Obol has built a strong customer base, delivering real-time cash forecasting, working-capital optimization and automated liquidity insights.

By combining Obol's AI-powered cash flow platform with Priority's AI-native Cloud ERP, Priority will further deepen the value it delivers to its customers as part of its strategy to continuously expand its product offering. This acquisition advances Priority's vision of a truly comprehensive AI-native ERP, one that now also brings sophisticated AI-powered cash flow management into the fold, reinforcing Priority's position as one of the strongest and most forward-looking ERP providers in the market.

"With Obol on board, we're expanding our financial management offering with cutting-edge AI that projects cash flow accurately and recommends actions to optimize liquidity," said Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software. "Our customers will benefit immediately from seamless integration between ERP and Obol's cash flow engine, gaining a complete picture of their financial position and improved decision-making. This is precisely our strategy: to acquire AI-native, product-leading companies that deepen Priority's value to customers, making us more capable today and even more powerful tomorrow."

Founded by Michael Shomer Schwartz, Ori Mizrahi, and Aviv Sadra, Obol was created to modernize how businesses manage cash flow through automation, real-time visibility, and AI-powered insights. "Joining Priority enables us to accelerate our vision and scale our AI-powered cash flow management offering to businesses worldwide," said Michael Shomer Schwartz, Co-Founder and CEO of Obol.

Key benefits of the acquisition include:

AI-driven cash flow management and planning with live data

Automated reporting and working-capital insights

Seamless integration with Priority's cloud ERP for a single, unified financial management platform

Access to Priority's global R&D pipeline, bringing continuous AI improvements to cash flow tools

This acquisition underscores Priority's commitment to AI-driven business management and its strategy of acquiring AI-native, product-leading companies to continuously deepen the value it delivers to customers. Building on the successful launch of its aiERP capabilities, Priority now connects sophisticated cash flow intelligence directly to its ERP platform, helping its customers manage liquidity, build resilience, and grow with confidence.

About Priority Software

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully featured Cloud ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the cloud, on premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium and Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000 customers in 70 countries to manage and grow their business.

About Obol

Obol is an AI-powered cash flow management platform that allows businesses to plan, monitor, and manage all cash flow operations in one system. Founded by Michael Shomer Schwartz, Ori Mizrahi, and Aviv Sadra, Obol connects to banks, ERP systems, business applications and payment processors to provide continuously updated cash data and automated reporting across accounts and entities. The platform helps finance teams improve cash visibility, automate reporting, and make faster, more informed financial decisions. Obol is used by finance teams, business owners, and operators across leading companies to support day-to-day operations and scale cash flow management as their organizations grow.

SOURCE Priority Software Ltd.