Pro Padel League: The Padel competition in the USA arrives on Padel Time TV

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the exclusive broadcast of the Pro Padel League, one of the most anticipated events in the world of padel, on Padel Time TV. This collaboration marks a major milestone for the channel, reinforcing its commitment to promoting the sport and providing exceptional coverage for its fans.

The Pro Padel League will bring together the best international players for an intense competition, offering viewers thrilling matches, moments of pure adrenaline, and high-level sports performances. The matches will be broadcast live, allowing fans to experience the action in real-time or via replay.

Broadcast Dates:

The competition will begin on November 18 2024 and will continue until November 23, 2024. Each day, live matches will be broadcasted, accompanied by expert commentary, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews with the players.

About Padel Time TV:

Padel Time TV is the first channel dedicated exclusively to padel, offering comprehensive coverage of events, tutorials, documentaries, and special programs. With the Pro Padel League, Padel Time TV continues to establish itself as the essential reference for all padel enthusiasts.

Arnaud Verlhac, Co-Founder of Padel Time TV.

"We are excited to bring the Pro Padel League to our viewers through Pay TV operators across the world and to further our mission of growing the sport of padel. The PPL is growing fast, and we are proud to provide a platform for showcasing such incredible talent"

Robin Haziza, Co-Founder of Padel Time TV

"Padel is booming all around the world, United States will be a big actor in the next 10 years and we are so happy to be part of the journey and offering a new Padel competition experience to all Padel fans.

Next stage will be in NY, it means a lot for our sport that the best competitors in the world will play in such iconic city!"

Join us on Padel Time TV to follow the Pro Padel League and experience unforgettable sporting moments!

Padel Time TV – The best of padel, 24/7.

