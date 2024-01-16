ProFuse Technology Revolutionizes Skeletal Muscle Research with Groundbreaking Media Supplement, PROFUSE-S1

KIRYAT SHMONA, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFuse Technology, a leader in innovative solutions for life science research, today announced the launch of PROFUSE-S1, a groundbreaking media supplement specifically engineered to accelerate and enhance skeletal muscle research across academic, cultivated meat, and life science sectors.

The PROFUSE-S1: supplement for skeletal muscle differentiation, fusion and maturation media

"Skeletal muscle research holds immense potential in fields like regenerative medicine, drug discovery, and cultivated meat production," said Dr. Tamar Eigler-Hirsh, co-Founder and CTO at ProFuse Technology. "However, limitations in current methodologies often hinder research progress. PROFUSE-S1 tackles these challenges head-on, empowering researchers to unlock new possibilities and achieve breakthroughs faster than ever before."

PROFUSE-S1 boasts five key features that revolutionize skeletal muscle research:

Rapid Differentiation and Maturation: PROFUSE-S1 significantly accelerates muscle cell differentiation, fusion, and maturation, enabling researchers to achieve desired results in a fraction of the time, streamlining project timelines and fast-tracking research milestones.

Enhanced Model Flexibility: This versatile supplement works with a wide range of cell species, types, and media combinations, allowing researchers to develop sophisticated and precise muscle models tailored to their specific needs.

Improved Tissue Mimicry: PROFUSE-S1 promotes the development of muscle tissue models that closely resemble natural tissues, both in structure and function, enhancing the fidelity and translational potential of research findings.

Clinically Relevant Regeneration: The supplement supports the engineering of muscle tissue constructs with authentic protein profiles and functionality, paving the way for transformative advancements in regenerative medicine.

Optimized Cultivated Meat Production: PROFUSE-S1 enables the efficient production of cultivated meat with substantial biomass and protein yields, accelerating the development of sustainable and scalable alternatives to traditional meat production.

The research implications of PROFUSE-S1 are profound:

Therapeutic Strategy Development: This cutting-edge supplement acts as a vital tool in the development of innovative therapeutic strategies for muscle-related diseases and disorders.

Cultivated Meat Alternatives: PROFUSE-S1 plays a key role in advancing the production of delicious and sustainable cultivated meat, revolutionizing modern food science and addressing global food security challenges.

Regenerative Medicine Advancements: The supplement paves the way for groundbreaking breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, potentially leading to the development of life-changing treatments for muscle injuries and diseases.

Efficient Experimentation: Researchers using PROFUSE-S1 can conduct more experiments in less time while maintaining the high standards of reliability and accuracy necessary for scientific progress.

According to Dr. Hadar Sarig, ProFuse's VP of Business Development, Life Sciences, the PROFUSE-S1 marks a new era in skeletal muscle research, by unlocking new horizons of possibility across diverse fields – "With its ability to accelerate research, enhance model precision, and drive clinically relevant applications, PROFUSE-S1 empowers researchers to unlock the full potential of muscle biology and make a lasting impact on human health and well-being."

To learn more about PROFUSE-S1 and its potential to revolutionize your research, visit www.profuse-tech.com/products or contact [email protected].

About Profuse

ProFuse Technology specializes in creating solutions for muscle growth in the cultivated meat and life science industries. This includes the development of cell lines and media supplements. Our solutions not only increase yield and shorten production cycles but also lead to a substantial reduction in production costs.

The company actively collaborates with prominent cultivated meat and life-science companies, seamlessly integrating its solutions into their production processes for cultivated meat and in-vitro muscle models.

Established in 2021, the company received investments from leading industry and financial investors. Its technology is based on six years of research conducted at the Weizmann Institute of Science. In October 2022, ProFuse secured an additional $3 million in seed funding, with Green-Circle, a New York-based foodtech fund, leading the investment.

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:

Guy Nevo Michrowski

ProFuse Technology Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +972-54-444-8314

