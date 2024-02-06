ProFuse Technology Unveils Revolutionary Cell Line for Cultivated Meat: PROFUSE-B8

Extensively researched and tested over a comprehensive two-year period, the PROFUSE-B8 cell line presents cultivated meat producers with a stable and robust foundation for the development of scalable, repeatable, and cost-competitive production processes. Notably, B8 achieves this without resorting to genetic modification technology, ensuring optimal alignment with consumer preferences and acceptance.

Complementing its groundbreaking attributes, when integrated with the PROFUSE-S1 muscle differentiation media supplement muscle tissue production is accelerated, offering increased efficiency within shorter production times.

ProFuse Technology remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the cultivated meat sector by providing cutting-edge muscle-related production solutions. Concurrently, the company is actively engaged in the development of additional muscle production-optimized cell lines tailored for chicken, pork, lamb, and fish.

"We are thrilled to introduce PROFUSE-B8 as a transformative solution for the cultivated meat industry," remarked Dr. Tamar Eigler-Hirsh, CTO and Co-Founder at ProFuse Technology. "Our dedication to innovation and productivity is evident in the development of this breakthrough cell line, and we are confident it will shape the future of cell based protein production."

About Profuse

ProFuse Technology specializes in creating solutions for muscle growth in the cultivated meat and life science industries. This includes the development of cell lines and media supplements. Our solutions not only increase yield and shorten production cycles but also lead to a substantial reduction in production costs.

The company actively collaborates with prominent cultivated meat and life-science companies, seamlessly integrating its solutions into their production processes for cultivated meat and in-vitro muscle models.

Established in 2021, the company received investments from leading industry and financial investors. Its technology is based on six years of research carried out at the Tzahor Lab of the Weizmann Institute of Science. In October 2022, ProFuse secured an additional $3 million in seed funding, with Green-Circle, a New York-based foodtech fund, leading the investment.

