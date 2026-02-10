Protai to showcase groundbreaking AIMS™ drug discovery platform and best-in-class PRT001 KAT6A degrader results at spring 2026 global conferences.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protai, www.protai.bio, an AI drug discovery startup, announced its participation in a series of major scientific conferences this spring, where it will present significant advances in its AIMS™ proteomics-aware-AI drug discovery platform and breakthrough preclinical results of its best-in-class KAT6A degrader program.

Protai's upcoming spring 2026 conference presentations: HDX-MS conference Strasbourg, 9-13 March 2026, Dr. Anjana Shenoy, Head of Proteomics ACS2026, Atlanta, March 2026, Kirill Pevzner, CTO TPD summit Europe, London, March 2026, Eran Seger (CEO) & Kirill Pevzner (CTO) Drug discovery chemistry, San Diego, April 2026, Kirill Pevzner (CTO) AACR 2026, San Diego, April 2026, Eran Seger (CEO) & Kirill Pevzner (CTO)

Protai's presentations will highlight the following key achievements:

AIMS™ Platform validated: Integration of AI-driven structural modeling with mass-spectrometry-based structural proteomics, which supported the lead optimization of the KAT6A Targeted Protein Degradation program.

Integration of AI-driven structural modeling with mass-spectrometry-based structural proteomics, which supported the lead optimization of the KAT6A Targeted Protein Degradation program. PRT-001 best-in-class results: New in vivo results from the company's KAT6A degrader program.

"By combining proteomics-driven experimental evidence with next-generation AI modeling, we are revealing opportunities that were previously invisible to classical drug discovery methods." Said Eran Seger, Protai's CEO. "These upcoming presentations will showcase the power of combining experimental data and AI, and its outcome in rapidly generating highly effective drugs for huge clinical unmet needs. "

About Protai

Protai is an AI drug discovery company unlocking the therapeutic potential of protein complexes through structural proteomics. Unlike standard AI models that rely on static predictions, Protai's AIMS™ platform maps dynamic protein interactions using proprietary experimental data, to model the function of protein complexes in the disease native state. Protai is leveraging this engine to advance an innovative internal drug pipeline, led by a best-in-class KAT6A degrader for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Protai