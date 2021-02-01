Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Presentations at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2021

CARMIEL, Israel, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that it will deliver an oral presentation and a poster presentation at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium™, a research conference dedicated to lysosomal diseases being held virtually February 8-12, 2021. The oral and poster presentations will highlight data generated from the Company's BRIDGE Phase III 12 month open-label, single arm switch-over study evaluating the safety and efficacy of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Presentation Details:

Title: Switching from agalsidase alfa to pegunigalsidase alfa to treat patients with Fabry disease: 1 year of treatment data from BRIDGE, a phase 3 open-label study

Presenter: Ales Linhart, MD, Charles University, Praha, Czech Republic, a principal investigator in the Company's Phase III clinical trials of PRX-102 for the potential treatment of Fabry disease

Date/Time: The oral presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST

The poster presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 2:30 to 3:30 PM EST (Poster # 141)

Additional details can be found on the WORLDSymposium website at https://worldsymposia.org/. Copies of the presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website under the Presentations tab in the Investors section at the time of the poster session.

