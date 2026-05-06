Protalix BioTherapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update on May 13, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT

CARMIEL, Israel, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, production, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provide a business update on May 13, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent corporate and regulatory developments.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Toll Free: 1-877-423-9813

International: 1-201-689-8573

Israeli Toll Free: 1-809-406-247

Conference ID: 13760475

Call me™: https://tinyurl.com/yjww2vxn

The Call me™ feature allows you to avoid the wait for an operator; you enter your phone number on the platform and the system calls you right away.

Webcast Details:

The conference will be webcast live from the Protalix website and will be available via the following links:

Company Link: https://ir.protalix.com/news-events/events

Webcast Link: https://tinyurl.com/ykmy9jmr

Conference ID: 13760475

Participants are requested to access the call at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, production, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for rare diseases. Protalix has researched, developed, and currently manufactures two enzyme replacement therapies that are currently available in multiple markets. These therapies are recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through Protalix's proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. ProCellEx is a unique plant cell-based system that enables Protalix to produce recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner with no exposure to mammalian cells. Protalix is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa, Elelyso®, for the treatment of Gaucher disease, excluding in Brazil where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio® which was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in May 2023. Protalix's development pipeline includes, among others, two proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets: PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; and PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long-acting DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. To learn more, please visit www.protalix.com.

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999479/Protalix_Biotherapeutics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.