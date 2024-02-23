Protalix BioTherapeutics to Participate in the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Corporate presentation scheduled for Monday, February 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

CARMIEL, Israel, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell based protein expression system, today announced that it will attend and present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place February 26-27, 2024 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Management is scheduled to give a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET at the Plymouth Room and will be available to participate in one-on-one partnering meetings with registered investors and other conference attendees. Following the presentation, a copy will be available under the Event Calendar tab in the Investors section of the Company's website.

Conference attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with the Company's management are encouraged to register through the BIO CEO attendee portal.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in May 2023.

Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio. Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of severe gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.

