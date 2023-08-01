Protalix BioTherapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

CARMIEL, Israel, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell–based protein expression system, today announced that Dror Bashan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held on August 7-10, 2023 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA.

Mr. Bashan will provide a live corporate overview at the conference, and the Company's management will participate in one-on-one meetings on August 7-9 with investors who are registered to attend the conference. A live and archived webcast of Mr. Bashan's presentation will be available as follows:

Live Presentation and Webcast Details:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Webcast Registration and Link: https://tinyurl.com/ms7sy4hu

The webcast will be available for replay for at least two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through a plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in May 2023. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of severe gout; PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.

