proteanTecs Broadens Its Advisory Board With Renowned Technology Leaders

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, an innovative company spearheading the future of Electronics Visibility, announced today the expansion of its advisory board. The new members, David (Dadi) Perlmutter and Amir Faintuch, join Dr. J.W. McPherson, whom the company announced earlier this year. They bring vast scientific experience and business acumen, supporting the company's rapid growth.

David (Dadi) Perlmutter is a Technology and Social entrepreneur and investor. He serves as Chairman of Weebit nano and Teramount, is a member of the BoD of Mellanox, an investor/director in various startups in Israel and Si Valley, is a member of the Board of Governors of the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, and a Board member of the Technion Israel Society. During a 34-year career at Intel, Perlmutter was directly responsible for developing several of Intel's major products and technology breakthroughs that had an important impact on Intel's business and on the entire industry. In his final position as Executive Vice President and Chief Product officer, Perlmutter grew the business from $35B in 2008 to over $50B in 2013. Perlmutter holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering Cum Laude from the Technion, and in 1987 won the Innovation in Industrial Development award from the President of Israel.

Amir Faintuch is the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Computing and Wired Infrastructure (CWI) Strategic Business Unit at Globalfoundries Inc. Faintuch has more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Prior to joining GF, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager at Intel, where he played a key role in leading a major engineering transformation that increased product competitiveness and predictability, being responsible for tens of thousands of engineers who delivered IP and SOCs across the Intel $70B business. Faintuch is also a former Qualcomm executive, where he served as President of Qualcomm Atheros, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc. that develops networking, connectivity infrastructure and Internet of Things components. His previous positions also include senior executive positions at Atheros Communications and Texas Instruments. Faintuch holds a dual MBA degree from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management and Tel-Aviv University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Haifa.

"proteanTecs is dedicated to delivering silicon excellence, but to do that effectively, we must innately understand what matters most to our customers," commented Shai Cohen, co-founder and CEO of proteanTecs. "Our advisors bring incredible focus and detail to the customer experience and will help us refine our offering so we can meet our customers at their precise points of need."

"proteanTecs was founded with a mission to enable the electronics industry to continue to scale," stated Perlmutter. "I am proud to support the company as it continues to establish a new standard of visibility, paving the way to meeting the performance, quality and reliability targets of advanced electronics at scale."

"It's an honor to serve with my fellow advisors at proteanTecs. We bring diverse perspectives and expertise to an already multi-disciplinary environment and provide guidance to navigate through business challenges," said Faintuch. "Working closely with the company's leadership team, our goal is to empower electronics manufacturers and service providers with a new approach to product optimization and risk management."

