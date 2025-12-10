Proven AI Gains in Radiology Lead WellSpan Health To Expand Aidoc aiOS™Across Enterprise

Expansion positions WellSpan as a leading AI-enabled health system, accelerating safer, faster and more effective care for patients

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the global leader in clinical AI with the most FDA-cleared CAD solutions*, announced today an expanded strategic partnership with WellSpan Health, the leading health system serving central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. After delivering proven clinical and financial gains through Aidoc's radiology AI, WellSpan is now scaling Aidoc's full aiOS (AI Operating System) across all nine hospitals and more than 250 care locations, benefitting more than a million patients served annually by WellSpan. WellSpan will also activate 21 new AI-powered care pathways across seven service lines.

"At WellSpan, we're building the future of health care, and our expanded partnership with Aidoc keeps us at the forefront of using AI to improve care," said Roxanna Gapstur, President and CEO of WellSpan. "Aidoc has augmented our radiologists' expertise for higher quality and safety, greater accuracy and a better work experience — especially important amid today's physician shortage. Now, with this expansion, patients across the entire WellSpan system will be able to benefit, experiencing faster, more accurate diagnoses and improved health outcomes."

Proven Radiology Value, Now Scaled System-Wide

Since first partnering in 2022, WellSpan has used Aidoc to enhance imaging triage and accelerate time-sensitive diagnoses. In the past year alone, Aidoc analyzed more than 200,000 patient cases across WellSpan, flagging over 10,000 potentially critical findings, including pulmonary emboli, brain hemorrhages and vessel occlusions.

This expansion has reduced bottlenecks in urgent diagnostic workflows and unlocked measurable turnaround time improvements by accelerating standardized, high-quality care across the network. With full implementation, these gains are expected to scale significantly. In an era marked by acute radiology staffing shortages nationwide, these efficiency gains are vital for sustaining high-volume, high-quality diagnostic services without increasing burnout.

Expanding Aidoc aiOS™ Across Service Lines

Through the expansion, WellSpan will further broaden AI coverage across the continuum of care with aiOS fully integrated across WellSpan's Epic EMR and imaging environment, enabling seamless, cross-specialty workflows. CARE™, which has already generated three FDA-cleared solutions, with many more derived capabilities in development, will give WellSpan a future-ready foundation that will continuously expand clinical value over time. WellSpan and Aidoc will be partnering to develop and expand Aidoc's AI solutions.

The new solutions broaden clinical coverage, supporting care teams in flagging conditions such as aortic dissection, free air in the abdomen and pelvis, pneumothorax, rib fractures and more, as well as expanding across multiple service lines including cardiology, vascular surgery and neuroscience. The rollout also adds leading third-party clinical AI solutions natively through aiOS for lung nodules and breast lesions. These capabilities bridge identification and potential treatment, automatically routing patients with flagged findings to the right care teams. By streamlining coordination and follow-up, WellSpan aims to ensure timely intervention and improve long-term patient outcomes.

"WellSpan has mastered the motion of change management and clinical AI adoption," said Elad Walach, co-founder and CEO of Aidoc. "They've taken a bold, system-wide approach that treats AI as core clinical infrastructure, not a point solution. By scaling Aidoc aiOS™ across specialties, WellSpan is embedding a unified intelligence layer into everyday workflows that elevates efficiency of care while improving physician satisfaction and reducing burnout. This is how health systems elevate clinical operations at scale."

